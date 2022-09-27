"The Black Rabbit" - Twitter erupts with speculation to WWE's 'White Rabbit' code possibly teasing Malakai Black's potential return

Earlier on WWE RAW, the 'White Rabbit' QR code clue was shown once again, fueling speculation about who it was, with theories swirling that it was AEW star Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black).
The 'white rabbit' has been teased for weeks, with different mystery games being played on RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, usually off the air and even on live events.
However, Ryan Satin of Fox Sports tweeted that he found something interesting in the latest HTML code. He stated that the source code has the introductory lyrics of Black's old theme in WWE: "No man is ever truly good, no man is ever truly evil."
Afterward, fans jumped in immediately on Twitter to state that the AEW star might be the brains of the ongoing riddle.
Some also mentioned that Bray Wyatt was really the mastermind and that he could possibly return with Black by his side.
However, some fans questioned the possibility since AEW star has a non-compete clause:
This user even opined that it could be WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Baron Corbin. On White Rabbit's previous "9.23" tease, Kross appeared on SmackDown when he attacked rival Drew McIntyre.
Meanwhile, Corbin's possible association with the mystery was the 40701 zip code, which was shown on the vignette and happened to be the postal code of Corbin, Kentucky.
It will be interesting to see who will eventually be identified as the brains behind the White Rabbit mystery.
Do you think AEW star Malakai Black is the mastermind behind WWE's White Rabbit vignettes? Sound off in the comments section below.
