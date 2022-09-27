"The Black Rabbit" - Twitter erupts with speculation to WWE's 'White Rabbit' code possibly teasing Malakai Black's potential return

Earlier on WWE RAW, the 'White Rabbit' QR code clue was shown once again, fueling speculation about who it was, with theories swirling that it was AEW star Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black).

The 'white rabbit' has been teased for weeks, with different mystery games being played on RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, usually off the air and even on live events.

However, Ryan Satin of Fox Sports tweeted that he found something interesting in the latest HTML code. He stated that the source code has the introductory lyrics of Black's old theme in WWE: "No man is ever truly good, no man is ever truly evil."

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.



When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK’S THEME!!! whiten't @blcksitoRM en el código fuente del qr del white rabbit. en el código fuente del qr del white rabbit. https://t.co/sQkcLMT1fI WHOAHHH!While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK’S THEME!!! twitter.com/blcksitorm/sta… WHOAHHH! While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK’S THEME!!! twitter.com/blcksitorm/sta…

Afterward, fans jumped in immediately on Twitter to state that the AEW star might be the brains of the ongoing riddle.

Some also mentioned that Bray Wyatt was really the mastermind and that he could possibly return with Black by his side.

Tino🫣 @Playboi_Tino Nah cuz what if bray is the white rabbit and aleister black is the BLACK rabbit…. #WWERaw #Thinking 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Nah cuz what if bray is the white rabbit and aleister black is the BLACK rabbit…. #WWERaw #Thinking 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Josh Chavez @thechavez90 @ryansatin If it is aleister 100% be ok with it not being bray then @ryansatin If it is aleister 100% be ok with it not being bray then

Adam Carl @AdamCarl2005 Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp In the HTML code of the White Rabbit page, there's a teaser that says "No man is ever truly good. No man is ever truly evil." In the HTML code of the White Rabbit page, there's a teaser that says "No man is ever truly good. No man is ever truly evil." I don't think it will be him but I won't be mad at all if Aleister Black Is revealed as The White Rabbit twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s… I don't think it will be him but I won't be mad at all if Aleister Black Is revealed as The White Rabbit twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s…

Issac 🏳️‍🌈 @K2Fanatic WAIT the white rabbit might be Aleister Black?!! WAIT the white rabbit might be Aleister Black?!! https://t.co/9Pamw41T2D

NGJ @ILovePW_ No way the white rabbit is Aleister Black, it would be dope but I doubt it. I still think it’s Bray Wyatt. #WWERAW No way the white rabbit is Aleister Black, it would be dope but I doubt it. I still think it’s Bray Wyatt. #WWERAW

Trey @TrickeeTrey @ryansatin I’m thinking this is a new Wyatt faction. Perhaps with Black involved. That would be rad! @ryansatin I’m thinking this is a new Wyatt faction. Perhaps with Black involved. That would be rad!

However, some fans questioned the possibility since AEW star has a non-compete clause:

Randall @Eidolon180 @ryansatin It can't be him. Doesn't he have a non compete? I feel like there are a lot of red herring's thrown into this build. Which is not a bad thing, honestly. @ryansatin It can't be him. Doesn't he have a non compete? I feel like there are a lot of red herring's thrown into this build. Which is not a bad thing, honestly.

This user even opined that it could be WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Baron Corbin. On White Rabbit's previous "9.23" tease, Kross appeared on SmackDown when he attacked rival Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Corbin's possible association with the mystery was the 40701 zip code, which was shown on the vignette and happened to be the postal code of Corbin, Kentucky.

Riz @rizarjay @ryansatin So we have clues for Bray.. For Corbin.. For Karrion Kross.. For Aleister Black.. I've seen some people say Edge and Balor too? New faction? @ryansatin So we have clues for Bray.. For Corbin.. For Karrion Kross.. For Aleister Black.. I've seen some people say Edge and Balor too? New faction?

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino Now we're getting Baron Corbin and Aleister Black teases. White Rabbit? More like Red Herring. #WWERAW Now we're getting Baron Corbin and Aleister Black teases. White Rabbit? More like Red Herring. #WWERAW

It will be interesting to see who will eventually be identified as the brains behind the White Rabbit mystery.

Do you think AEW star Malakai Black is the mastermind behind WWE's White Rabbit vignettes? Sound off in the comments section below.

