Latest "White Rabbit" tease on WWE RAW hints at an AEW star and a disturbing image

The White Rabbit teaser this week on RAW has had multiple hints, and people on Twitter have been investigating its meaning. Many fans have discovered clues seemingly pointing at Bray Wyatt, Malakai Black, and a strange image from Italy.

From the look of things, there are multiple teases and meanings. There was a QR code shown in the middle of the screen on RAW, and it was linked to this video:

The coordinates noted at the end happen to belong to Corbin, Kentucky. For anyone wondering what the connection to that specific location is, it was a town that WWE happened to go through for live events. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that in early 2020, Bray Wyatt defended the Universal title against The Miz there.

It was also noted that Wyatt's last match before becoming The Fiend was against Baron Corbin. However, there might be something more interesting. A fan ran it through the source code and found the words "no man is truly good" and "no man is truly evil" - which happens to be the first two lines of Aleister Black's WWE theme song:

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.



Ryan Satin @ryansatin

While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.

When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK'S THEME!!!

It should be further noted that the coordinates obtained from the QR code on RAW link directly to this disturbing image of "bunny art" in Italy:

Connor Casey @ConnorCaseyCB The coordinates in the caption of the latest White Rabbit QR Code lead to something pretty disturbing #WWERaw The coordinates in the caption of the latest White Rabbit QR Code lead to something pretty disturbing #WWERaw https://t.co/PN76SpDbAR

This was perhaps the heaviest tease we have gotten from a single QR code. What awaits after this is yet to be seen, but WWE undoubtedly has something big in store with all these teases.

What are your thoughts on the White Rabbit clue this week? Sound off in the comments below.

