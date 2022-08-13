"Competely nuts" - Twitter explodes as popular star turns heel, seemingly aligns with Brock Lesnar's lookalike on AEW Rampage

The Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Rampage shocked the pro wrestling world as Sonny Kiss turned heel and joined forces with Trust Busters (Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari, and Slim J).
Kiss made her All Elite Wrestling debut in the Casino Battle Royale at the Double or Nothing 2019 pay-per-view. The 28-year-old star challenged Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship in 2020 but was unsuccessful in winning the gold.
Kiss faced and lost against Boudreaux in a squash match on this week's edition of the Friday night show. Later in the main event, Parker Boudreaux's stablemate Ari Daivari was also in action against Orange Cassidy, but he lost the match.
Following the bout, Boudreaux confronted Freshly Squeezed, but Kiss seemingly came to get retribution against the former. But she shocked everyone and hit a low blow on Cassidy and left. Parker Boudreaux then proceeded to lay a vicious assault on the Best Friends member.
Tony Khan reportedly looking to push The Trust Busters in AEW
Parker Boudreaux made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the July 16, 2022 edition of Dark. He quickly defeated Serpentico to make a strong statement in the company.
Shortly after, he joined forces with Ari Daivari and Slim J to form the faction, Trust Busters. According to recent reports, AEW President Tony Khan is very "high" on the faction:
"Right now no decision has been made regarding if this will be primarily for AEW or ROH, but Tony Khan was high on the idea," said Dave Meltzer.
With the addition of Sonny Kiss, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact the group can make in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
