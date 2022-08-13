"Competely nuts" - Twitter explodes as popular star turns heel, seemingly aligns with Brock Lesnar's lookalike on AEW Rampage

The Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Rampage shocked the pro wrestling world as Sonny Kiss turned heel and joined forces with Trust Busters (Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari, and Slim J).

Kiss made her All Elite Wrestling debut in the Casino Battle Royale at the Double or Nothing 2019 pay-per-view. The 28-year-old star challenged Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship in 2020 but was unsuccessful in winning the gold.

Kiss faced and lost against Boudreaux in a squash match on this week's edition of the Friday night show. Later in the main event, Parker Boudreaux's stablemate Ari Daivari was also in action against Orange Cassidy, but he lost the match.

Following the bout, Boudreaux confronted Freshly Squeezed, but Kiss seemingly came to get retribution against the former. But she shocked everyone and hit a low blow on Cassidy and left. Parker Boudreaux then proceeded to lay a vicious assault on the Best Friends member.

Twitter erupted after Kiss' heel turn, and here are a few of the reactions to it:

Metallicat84 @metallicat84 Really fun #AEWRampage tonight I liked the introduction in AEW of The Trustbusters and Sonny Kiss is back on TV...as a heel this will be interesting Really fun #AEWRampage tonight I liked the introduction in AEW of The Trustbusters and Sonny Kiss is back on TV...as a heel this will be interesting

(OVER)HEATED @niecyt993 Omg Sonny Kiss turned heel??? Omg Sonny Kiss turned heel??? 👀

Kai Ikigai @Kai_Ikigai_



#AEWRampage YOU COULD OF HAD SONNY KISS TURN HEEL WITHOUT SQUASHING HER ON TV! YOU COULD OF HAD SONNY KISS TURN HEEL WITHOUT SQUASHING HER ON TV!#AEWRampage

⎛⎝GoReD Zilla⎠⎞ 🇨🇦 @GoReDzilla @AlexSourGraps Sonny Kiss as a heel can be completely nuts ! This has enormous potential l *if done right. But AEW has a higher chance then most for for doing that I think. @AlexSourGraps Sonny Kiss as a heel can be completely nuts ! This has enormous potential l *if done right. But AEW has a higher chance then most for for doing that I think.

Toonami Nation! #BLM #StopAsianHate @ToonamiFaith15



#AEWRampage #AEWonTNT I wish Jim Ross was on commentary to say on Sonny Kiss's heel turn,"Why did you do it Sonny,Why...Tell Me Why?!?!" I wish Jim Ross was on commentary to say on Sonny Kiss's heel turn,"Why did you do it Sonny,Why...Tell Me Why?!?!"#AEWRampage #AEWonTNT

The Phenomenal Enigma @ThePh1Enigma @BlissXLivv Sonny Kiss turning heel was something I never thought I needed. I never really pictured her as a heel. I think it’s rather interesting to see. @BlissXLivv Sonny Kiss turning heel was something I never thought I needed. I never really pictured her as a heel. I think it’s rather interesting to see.

Veronica 'Ronnie' Barnes @LavenderBassist Soooooo... Sonny Kiss just turned heel?



Huh. Soooooo... Sonny Kiss just turned heel?Huh.

Daniel James @DoubleDJames76



They definitely had some good story 2nite. So the end of the match had Sonny Kiss out with the 'Best Friends; to slow Orange after the Parker slip up an he takes out everyone, but haha Sonny Kiss tried to show arc on & turns heel! The real 'concrete rose' is back #AEWRampage They definitely had some good story 2nite. So the end of the match had Sonny Kiss out with the 'Best Friends; to slow Orange after the Parker slip up an he takes out everyone, but haha Sonny Kiss tried to show arc on & turns heel! The real 'concrete rose' is back #AEWRampage They definitely had some good story 2nite.

GML @gmlumpp

OMG SONNY KISS IS A HEEL???

People who have only watched the last year: what, the jobber in that squash match? I like how Tony thinks that a "turn" works no matter who it is or how long it's been since they were on TV.OMG SONNY KISS IS A HEEL???People who have only watched the last year: what, the jobber in that squash match? #AEWRampage I like how Tony thinks that a "turn" works no matter who it is or how long it's been since they were on TV. OMG SONNY KISS IS A HEEL??? People who have only watched the last year: what, the jobber in that squash match? #AEWRampage

Toonami Nation! #BLM #StopAsianHate @ToonamiFaith15 #AEWonTNT Sonny Kiss turning heel and joining the Trustbusters was unexpected and at the same time it could be the best move that TK made! #AEWRampage Sonny Kiss turning heel and joining the Trustbusters was unexpected and at the same time it could be the best move that TK made! #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT

Tony Khan reportedly looking to push The Trust Busters in AEW

Parker Boudreaux made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the July 16, 2022 edition of Dark. He quickly defeated Serpentico to make a strong statement in the company.

Shortly after, he joined forces with Ari Daivari and Slim J to form the faction, Trust Busters. According to recent reports, AEW President Tony Khan is very "high" on the faction:

"Right now no decision has been made regarding if this will be primarily for AEW or ROH, but Tony Khan was high on the idea," said Dave Meltzer.

With the addition of Sonny Kiss, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact the group can make in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

What do you think of Sonny Kiss' heel turn on Rampage? Let us know in the comments section below!

