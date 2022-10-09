"WWE just hit AEW with the knockout blow" - Twitter explodes to Triple H's execution of Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt's return has shaken the pro-wrestling world to its core, but has also resulted in WWE fans mocking AEW over its failure in bagging the coveted star.

The Fiend last competed in World Wrestling Entertainment back in WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton in a singles bout. Becoming the WWE Champion once and Universal Champion twice, he built a sizeable fanbase for himself.

Despite his relative success, he was released by Vince McMahon on July 31, 2021. Due to a 90-day clause in his contract, he could not compete anywhere else either. Even after his clause period ended, he was nowhere to be found in the pro-wrestling scene.

As rumors of his return surfaced, a number of AEW fans clamored for his recruitment into Tony Khan's roster. However, this week at Extreme rules, Bray Wyatt returned to action in spectacular fashion, eliciting a tremondous response from the audience.

However, the return has also opened the floodgates on Twitter with people bashing Tony Khan's promotion as a competitor.

Zay @ZayDynamite35 People can finally stop fantasy booking Bray Wyatt in AEW WE WON

People can finally stop fantasy booking Bray Wyatt in AEW WE WON https://t.co/frg6rswsMu

The CEO @CEOofFutbol There’s no way AEW talent watch what Bray Wyatt just did and think they can compete with that, only a matter of time they all try to jump ship now There’s no way AEW talent watch what Bray Wyatt just did and think they can compete with that, only a matter of time they all try to jump ship now

Rated X @AntiMarkJr Aew thought signing moxley for 5yrs is game changing 🤣🤣🤣 my dawg he will never get the hype nor fan following which #BrayWyatt can generate, The Return reaction everywhere is just massive #ExtremeRules Aew thought signing moxley for 5yrs is game changing 🤣🤣🤣 my dawg he will never get the hype nor fan following which #BrayWyatt can generate, The Return reaction everywhere is just massive #ExtremeRules https://t.co/SeamZiEho5

Tommy B @theonlyTommyB WWE just hit AEW with the knockout blow after the return of Bray wyatt. WWE just hit AEW with the knockout blow after the return of Bray wyatt.

Rohit_RatedR #IWF🇮🇳 @Rohit_RatedR



take notes. If bray wyatt was in AEW, he would've made his debut by confronting a indy vanilla midget. AEW is over. Tony hire a booker. @TonyKhan take notes. If bray wyatt was in AEW, he would've made his debut by confronting a indy vanilla midget. AEW is over. Tony hire a booker.@TonyKhan take notes. If bray wyatt was in AEW, he would've made his debut by confronting a indy vanilla midget.

Lakshman singh @Lakshmansingh28

Now whole world in these hands

#WWEExtremeRules #BrayWyatt

#wwe AEW Lose a chance to get Bray WyattNow whole world in these hands AEW Lose a chance to get Bray Wyatt Now whole world in these hands #WWEExtremeRules #BrayWyatt #wwe

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Fiend in WWE.

Tony Khan recently opened up on rumors of him being in talks with Bray Wyatt before his WWE return

While the pro-wrestling world was abuzz with rumors of Bray Wyatt possibly joining AEW prior to this week, Tony Khan has remained tight-lipped about his supposed talks with the star.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the All Elite Wrestling President stated that he was not going to reveal negotiation details to the public.

"I’ve never talked to him about that kind of a thing in person or anything. I think he’s a tremendous talent. Same as I said before, I wouldn’t want to comment on stuff with people’s specific negotiations.” (H/T:WrestlingNews.co)

With Bray Wyatt now confirmed to not be joining AEW, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan plans to compete with WWE in the coming weeks.

Do you think the Fiend would have been a better fit in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

