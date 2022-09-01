"I think Triple H wanted to bring back"- Twitter explodes over WWE missing out on opportunity to reunite top duo after massive AEW return

Former WWE Superstar W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass) returned to AEW during Dynamite, destroying The Wingmen and seemingly aligning with Stokely Hathaway.

The star made his AEW debut earlier this year when he squared off against Wardlow as one of MJF's paid mercenaries. Despite being on the losing end of that battle, he had clearly done enough to impress Tony Khan as he returned during Dynamite.

While most fans roared in excitement over the seven-foot superstar's potential, some have opposed the return as it made a potential tag reunion with Enzo Amore in WWE impossible, at least for the time being.

The fan below, for example, opined that Triple H would have been able to reunite the pair given the time.

Great pick up by AEW. @JDfromNY206 I think if Triple H was given more time he would've at some point brought back Enzo and Cass to continue revitalising the Tag Team Division.

Some felt the return was wasted without Enzo's inclusion. Others shared their sentiments as they encouraged the promotion to reunite the pair.

But instead he will be in a Group with The Gunn Club. Damn

#AEWDynamite



Damn I wish WWE or AEW would've picked up Enzo and Cass Again.

Super Mario Bros. @SuperMa59967734 @JDfromNY206 Would be cool if we get Enzo Amore including, but I don't see it happening. So I don't mind Will Morrissey being in AEW and hopefully Tony Khan can book him so well with him. @JDfromNY206 Would be cool if we get Enzo Amore including, but I don't see it happening. So I don't mind Will Morrissey being in AEW and hopefully Tony Khan can book him so well with him.

Geoff@Master77g @master77g @JDfromNY206 Thought he go wwe. I'm fine with this. Do we get Enzo back?? @JDfromNY206 Thought he go wwe. I'm fine with this. Do we get Enzo back??

Vampsplay @Vampsplay @JDfromNY206 can we see enzo down the line? @JDfromNY206 can we see enzo down the line?

BlackBurai @BlackBurai @JDfromNY206 Noooo rejoin with Enzo in the hhh era @JDfromNY206 Noooo rejoin with Enzo in the hhh era

Morrissey and Enzo formed a top-rated team during their WWE tenures. They shared a trio with former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella during their days in NXT, before their run on the main roster witnessed the separation of the stars.

Would you like to see Enzo join W. Morrissey in AEW? Or should he continue his journey solo? Discuss the matter in the comments below.

