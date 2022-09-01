"I think Triple H wanted to bring back"- Twitter explodes over WWE missing out on opportunity to reunite top duo after massive AEW return

Former WWE Superstar W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass) returned to AEW during Dynamite, destroying The Wingmen and seemingly aligning with Stokely Hathaway.
The star made his AEW debut earlier this year when he squared off against Wardlow as one of MJF's paid mercenaries. Despite being on the losing end of that battle, he had clearly done enough to impress Tony Khan as he returned during Dynamite.
While most fans roared in excitement over the seven-foot superstar's potential, some have opposed the return as it made a potential tag reunion with Enzo Amore in WWE impossible, at least for the time being.
The fan below, for example, opined that Triple H would have been able to reunite the pair given the time.
Some felt the return was wasted without Enzo's inclusion. Others shared their sentiments as they encouraged the promotion to reunite the pair.
Morrissey and Enzo formed a top-rated team during their WWE tenures. They shared a trio with former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella during their days in NXT, before their run on the main roster witnessed the separation of the stars.
Would you like to see Enzo join W. Morrissey in AEW? Or should he continue his journey solo? Discuss the matter in the comments below.
