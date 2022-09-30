"Hell Yeah" - Twitter flares up to 24-year-old AEW star teasing a potential tag team with Bryan Danielson

AEW fans received a treat this Wednesday on Dynamite when Daniel Garcia teased teaming up with one of the biggest stars in the pro wrestling world today, Bryan Danielson.

The Blackpool Combat Club has been at odds with the Jericho Appreciation Society for a while now. In the last couple of weeks, Chris Jericho has also fought Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and the American Dragon.

Furthermore, the allegiance of Daniel Garcia to the JAS has also been unclear lately. The 24-year-old star has been caught in the middle of becoming a pro-wrestler and a "sports entertainer." This has led to him having several uncomfortable confrontations with the JAS leader.

Things seemingly reached a breaking point this week on Dynamite as Jericho's faction came out to celebrate his ROH World Championship win. The Wizard gifted Garcia a purple hat, which caused the latter to rant about how he had enough.

With Bryan Danielson joining the ring, Garcia also asked fans whether it would be entertaining if he teamed up with the American Dragon. This elicited a loud pop from the audience.

Sharing a clip of this particular moment on his Twitter handle, Garcia teased an upcoming partnership with Danielson.

Fans have responded enthusiastically, as seen in the reactions below.

Champange🏁 @infinityisangel @GarciaWrestling ‍ ‍ @AEW Now why would you ask us this when you already know our answers @GarciaWrestling @AEW Now why would you ask us this when you already know our answers 😮‍💨😮‍💨

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the teased alliance comes to fruition in the next few weeks.

Daniel Garcia recently became the ROH Pure Champion on AEW Dynamite

The JAS member is not "all talk," as he proved his skills after defeating Wheeler Yuta on the 7th September edition of Dynamite.

The match had the AEW stars fighting tooth and nail to gain the advantage. In the end, however, Garcia was able to hold Yuta in the Dragon Tamer submission move.

Although Yuta broke the move once, he tapped out the second time, leading to the JAS member being crowned the new ROH Pure Champion. It remains to be seen how long he will be able to hold on to the title in the future.

Do you want to see Daniel Garcia team up with Bryan Danielson in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

