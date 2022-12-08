The opening match on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite was a Battle Royal to determine the challenger for MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring. Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks won the match. The match's ending seemed similar to the 2000 Men's Royal Rumble match. Thus, fans are comparing Starks to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

After a tough battle and several eliminations, Ethan Page and Ricky Starks were the last two wrestlers standing in the ring. Page looked to get the win, but The Absolute One managed to counter the Firm member and earn the win.

Following the match, fans were elated to see Ricky Starks earn the win and were looking forward to his match against MJF next week.

Zer-0- @Zer052344392 @AEW @starkmanjones @The_MJF I knew ricky and mjf were going to kill it. Awesome stuff. Ricky is most certainly absolute! @AEW @starkmanjones @The_MJF I knew ricky and mjf were going to kill it. Awesome stuff. Ricky is most certainly absolute!

bill @billco1227 @AEW @starkmanjones Way to go Absolute Ricky Starks @The_MJF That was Absolutely AwesomeWay to go Absolute Ricky Starks @AEW @starkmanjones @The_MJF That was Absolutely Awesome 🔥👍👍 Way to go Absolute Ricky Starks 👍👍🙏

Matt @Matt_hawkins990 Tonight made me believe MJF vs Ricky Starks is going to be the company rivalry for years to come. Rock vs Austin, Cena vs Orton type of feud for AEW. #AEWDynamite Tonight made me believe MJF vs Ricky Starks is going to be the company rivalry for years to come. Rock vs Austin, Cena vs Orton type of feud for AEW. #AEWDynamite

People compared Starks to The Rock and mentioned that he mimics the WWE legend and still feels he is a future star in the making.

ʜɴ ɪꜱ ᴍʜ ᴀᴜ @4lifeHT4life @AEW @starkmanjones

Note : it's a joke no it isn't I am devil worshiper @The_MJF Wait a minute that's the finish from ROYAL RUMBLE 2000 when rock won the rumble and became scorpion King . Guess , pebble copies everything from Dwayne . He's even got a receding hairline like him down to point .Note : it's a joke no it isn't I am devil worshiper @AEW @starkmanjones @The_MJF Wait a minute that's the finish from ROYAL RUMBLE 2000 when rock won the rumble and became scorpion King . Guess , pebble copies everything from Dwayne . He's even got a receding hairline like him down to point . Note : it's a joke no it isn't I am devil worshiper

shaowebb @shaowebb



MJF, and Ricky Starks. The future legacies of AEW Champions is looking stellar for years to come with these main eventers. Even Hangmans story run nailed it too. 𝔍𝔬𝔫𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 @JonMercc Ricky Starks has a FANTASTIC spear on him.



Holy shit



Ricky Starks has a FANTASTIC spear on him.Holy shit https://t.co/4VNQw6xrwm This moment just defined a guys whole career. After this segment they may have another Rock brewing on the mic.MJF, and Ricky Starks. The future legacies of AEW Champions is looking stellar for years to come with these main eventers. Even Hangmans story run nailed it too. twitter.com/JonMercc/statu… This moment just defined a guys whole career. After this segment they may have another Rock brewing on the mic.MJF, and Ricky Starks. The future legacies of AEW Champions is looking stellar for years to come with these main eventers. Even Hangmans story run nailed it too. twitter.com/JonMercc/statu…

Following the match, the former FTW Champion had a heated promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF. Fans were not only impressed by Starks' in-ring skills but also his talent on the microphone.

shaowebb @shaowebb

#AEW twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



An absolutely incredible segment.



#AEWDynamite Ricky Starks just out-promo’d MJF tonight.An absolutely incredible segment. Ricky Starks just out-promo’d MJF tonight.An absolutely incredible segment. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/bdsBsLsnEH God damn Ricky Starks just showed up with a promonlike 90s stiffbfrom The Rock before he blew up and took the star spot! God damn Ricky Starks just showed up with a promonlike 90s stiffbfrom The Rock before he blew up and took the star spot!#AEW twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Next week on a special Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF will put his title on the line against The Absolute One.

Do you see Ricky Starks as a younger version of The Rock? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes