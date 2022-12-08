The opening match on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite was a Battle Royal to determine the challenger for MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring. Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks won the match. The match's ending seemed similar to the 2000 Men's Royal Rumble match. Thus, fans are comparing Starks to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
After a tough battle and several eliminations, Ethan Page and Ricky Starks were the last two wrestlers standing in the ring. Page looked to get the win, but The Absolute One managed to counter the Firm member and earn the win.
Following the match, fans were elated to see Ricky Starks earn the win and were looking forward to his match against MJF next week.
People compared Starks to The Rock and mentioned that he mimics the WWE legend and still feels he is a future star in the making.
Following the match, the former FTW Champion had a heated promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF. Fans were not only impressed by Starks' in-ring skills but also his talent on the microphone.
Next week on a special Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF will put his title on the line against The Absolute One.
Do you see Ricky Starks as a younger version of The Rock? Let us know in the comments section below.
