Create

"Holy hell PAIGE Is in AEW" - Twitter flares up to two-time WWE Divas Champion's debut on Dynamite 

Saraya (Fka Paige) made her shocking debut to All Elite Wrestling.
Saraya (Fka Paige) made her shocking debut to All Elite Wrestling.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Sep 22, 2022 07:57 AM IST

Earlier in Dynamite: Grand Slam, former WWE Superstar Toni Storm retained her Interim AEW Women's Championship against Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb in a Fatal Four-way match.

However, the Australian's celebration was cut short as Baker attacked her from behind, with Deeb and Jamie Hayter joining the beatdown.

All of a sudden, unfamiliar music played, and when Saraya's name popped out, the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd just went nuts.

.@Saraya is HERE at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/bBqrfVUvS6

Fans on Twitter quickly jumped in to the AEW debut of the former WWE Divas Champion. Much like the live crowd in New York City, they were surprised as well.

"SARAYA KNIGHT IN AEW. HOLY SH*T."

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

@AEW @Saraya @TBSNetwork Help is on the waaaaaaaay
@AEW @Saraya @TBSNetwork Y’all got me with that one I wasn’t expecting @Saraya at all but damn if it wasn’t a great moment.
@AEW @Saraya @TBSNetwork Epic debut for Saraya. So happy she's in AEW. ❤️❤️❤️
@AEW @Saraya @TBSNetwork UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!!!! WHO WOULD'VE THOUGHT SARAYA IS ALL ELITE I SURE HAS HELL DIDN'T OMFG
Holy hell PAIGE Is in AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/5swExxs9c0
SARAYA JUST SHOWED UP IN AEW WHAT THE
@AEW @Saraya @TBSNetwork THIS GOT ME OFF GUARD. LETS GOOO

Meanwhile, a user posted a throwback photo of the former hosts of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1. CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Saraya and Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, are all currently affiliated with AEW.

AEW Backstage. https://t.co/UnL7zYbtba

This fan was wondering if Saraya is now cleared to wrestle as she is dealing with a neck injury.

@AEW I assume she is cleared to wrestle. This is huge. Biggest women’s singing in AEW history

Another user thought that the 30-year-old's signing was a win for the fans.

@AEW @Saraya @TBSNetwork MASSIVE WIN FOR THE FANS!!!

With Saraya's arrival, it will be interesting to see what future storylines and rivalries are planned for her in the future.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

Edited by Neda Ali

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...