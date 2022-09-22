"Holy hell PAIGE Is in AEW" - Twitter flares up to two-time WWE Divas Champion's debut on Dynamite 

Earlier in Dynamite: Grand Slam, former WWE Superstar Toni Storm retained her Interim AEW Women's Championship against Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb in a Fatal Four-way match.

However, the Australian's celebration was cut short as Baker attacked her from behind, with Deeb and Jamie Hayter joining the beatdown.

All of a sudden, unfamiliar music played, and when Saraya's name popped out, the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd just went nuts.

Fans on Twitter quickly jumped in to the AEW debut of the former WWE Divas Champion. Much like the live crowd in New York City, they were surprised as well.

"SARAYA KNIGHT IN AEW. HOLY SH*T."

Joshua Britt @shuabritt SARAYA JUST SHOWED UP IN AEW WHAT THE SARAYA JUST SHOWED UP IN AEW WHAT THE

Meanwhile, a user posted a throwback photo of the former hosts of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1. CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Saraya and Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, are all currently affiliated with AEW.

This fan was wondering if Saraya is now cleared to wrestle as she is dealing with a neck injury.

M @MarkRedbeliever @AEW I assume she is cleared to wrestle. This is huge. Biggest women’s singing in AEW history @AEW I assume she is cleared to wrestle. This is huge. Biggest women’s singing in AEW history

Another user thought that the 30-year-old's signing was a win for the fans.

With Saraya's arrival, it will be interesting to see what future storylines and rivalries are planned for her in the future.

