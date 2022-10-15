Create

"Glad I wasn't the only 1 who heard that" - Wrestling world puzzled with Ronda Rousey's SmackDown vignette featuring similar theme music to popular AEW star

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Oct 15, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Ronda Rousey
Former SmackDown Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, a recap of the Extreme Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan was played. The background music for the video package got the wrestling world dazed and confused as it sounded similar to former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin's theme song.

Allin is one of the most popular stars in AEW and was last seen wrestling Jay Lethal at AEW's third anniversary. The former TNT Champion emerged as the winner after a brutal match.

Allin's theme song is also popular on the show. Thus, when a similar tune was played on the latest episode of SmackDown, people were puzzled.

On Twitter, the fans shared their reaction upon hearing the tune on WWE's blue brand.

@TroyThundernova I'm glad I wasn't the only 1 who heard that
LMAO no cap when i heard the opening of the song for them recapping ronda rousey and liv morgan, it really sounded like darby allin’s theme song
Who else thought that @DarbyAllin's theme song was playing on #SmackDown?
I swear, everytime the song for Extreme Rules plays, I think it's Darby Allin's theme song #SDLive

After hearing the theme, some fans shared their wishes for the former TNT Champion to show up on the Blue Brand to wrestle Ricochet.

Darby Allin vs Ricochet would be such a banger #SmackDown

Following Rey Mysterio earning an opportunity to face Gunther for the Intercontinental title, one fan suggested that the aforementioned superstars replicate Gunther's match against Darby Allin.

I need Rey vs WALTER to literally just be that Darby Allin match all over again. Just do it spot for spot idc

Fans compare Liv Morgan to Darby Allin following her SmackDown segment

During SmackDown, Sonya Deville was interviewed backstage. She took shots at Liv Morgan after the latter lost her title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Not taking it lightly, the former champ rushed in and attacked Deville.

At the end of their brawl, Morgan hit a Senton Bomb from the top of a piece of scaffolding, putting Deville through a table.

@YaOnlyLivvOnce unhinged liv ✨ https://t.co/gTRBetrvAd

A few fans compared her to Jeff Hardy, while some compared her to former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

liv morgan is this generation’s jeff hardy
@MAXXlNE Female version of Jeff hardy! And she takes that wrist !
@MAXXlNE Darby allin prolly
@LIVSMUNECA @YaOnlyLivvOnce She dun turned into Jeff Hardy lol
@TDotDaBawse @LIVSMUNECA @YaOnlyLivvOnce Or female Darby Allin
@WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RondaRousey @SonyaDevilleWWE She clears Darby Allin

Did you think you heard Darby Allin's theme song on the blue brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
