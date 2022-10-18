"Stay retired hun" – Twitter warns Saraya (fka Paige) against popular AEW star's challenge amidst online feud 

Recently, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Saraya (fka Paige) mentioned the top AEW stars she is ready to square up against. One of the names she mentioned was the current TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. Following this, both wrestlers exchanged words on social media. The wrestling world reacted to the exchange.

The former manager of Absolution appeared on the recent Talk Is Jericho podcast episode with Chris Jericho. During the podcast, the former WWE Women's Champion mentioned that she was interested in wrestling Britt Baker and Nyla Rose. But mentioned that she is a bit skeptical about facing TBS Champion Jade Cargill, as she is unfamiliar with how she wrestles, considering that Cargill is relatively new.

Jade Cargill replied to her comments via a video message on Twitter.

"Looks impressive? You know how the saying goes. Looks can kill. Maybe we should get in the ring so i can get you familiar with my wrestling style, hmm?" Jade Cargill tweeted.

The first-ever NXT Women's Champion replied to Jade asking her to get in line, and the wrestling world replied to Saraya giving their opinion on this potential match.

"Get in line bb 😏" Saraya tweeted

SARAYA @Saraya twitter.com/Jade_Cargill/s… Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill Looks impressive? You know how the saying goes. Looks can kill. Maybe we should get in the ring so i can get you familiar with my wrestling style, hmm? twitter.com/wrestletalk_tv… Looks impressive? You know how the saying goes. Looks can kill. Maybe we should get in the ring so i can get you familiar with my wrestling style, hmm? twitter.com/wrestletalk_tv… https://t.co/pfot2KYt4b Get in line bb Get in line bb 😏 twitter.com/Jade_Cargill/s…

The former manager of Absolution was sidelined due to a severe neck injury. AEW doctors had recently cleared her to wrestle. This is excellent news for her, but people are still concerned for her health. Thus, fans warned Saraya, claiming that Cargill was not a safe worker and could injure her again.

Chris Frazier @ShadyFraz94 @Saraya Ummm she’ll end up hurting you Saraya, stay retired hun I wouldn’t trust the doctors you went to @Saraya Ummm she’ll end up hurting you Saraya, stay retired hun I wouldn’t trust the doctors you went to

Alex @Vocu @Saraya if you value your health, stay away from this green disaster. @Saraya if you value your health, stay away from this green disaster.

FJD🇵🇭(ASURA) @Francis79899674 @Jade_Cargill Wrestling Style What? wrestling style the wrestling style I know is King Roads Style, Strong Style, Lucha Libre Style, Shoot Style, Freestyle, Technical Wrestling Style, Hardcore style bit I don't remember there was a Suck Style or Fashion Style or Overrated Style wrestling @Jade_Cargill Wrestling Style What? wrestling style the wrestling style I know is King Roads Style, Strong Style, Lucha Libre Style, Shoot Style, Freestyle, Technical Wrestling Style, Hardcore style bit I don't remember there was a Suck Style or Fashion Style or Overrated Style wrestling

One fan also claimed that NXT's Cora Jade was better than the current TBS Champion.

Jade Cargill fans came to her defense and claimed that the TBS Champion would make quick work of the former WWE Superstar.

Number9Large @WhannyBoy @Saraya she's the champion you get in line lol @Saraya she's the champion you get in line lol

Angelo Thekid @KIDgotHOPS69 @CurtP_



She should be the face....Jade is a bonified superstar



youtu.be/9MKjG9NQGYc @Jade_Cargill She's becoming bigger than the women's divisionShe should be the face....Jade is a bonified superstar @CurtP_ @Jade_Cargill She's becoming bigger than the women's divisionShe should be the face....Jade is a bonified superstaryoutu.be/9MKjG9NQGYc

Fans were excited about the match and mentioned it would be great and they wanted AEW's newest acquisition to be the first to dethrone the undefeated TBS Champion.

Shannon Hickey @Shannon43394796 🖤🖤 @Saraya I would love to see this she doesn't want to mess with @Saraya your an amazing wrestler always been my favorite diva if this every does happen you got this girl🖤🖤 @Saraya I would love to see this she doesn't want to mess with @Saraya your an amazing wrestler always been my favorite diva if this every does happen you got this girl 👏💯💯🖤🖤

Triple H was surprised that Saraya (fka Paige) was let go by Vince McMahon

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that both Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis made the decision not to re-sign the first-ever NXT Women's Champion. Current Chief Content Officer Triple H was also shocked that his father-in-law let her go.

Triple H was also seemingly willing to let the former NXT Women's Champion wrestle. Sean mentioned that the WWE CCO had previously spoken with her and if she wanted to return to the squared circle, WWE would do whatever it took to make it happen.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill wrestling AEW's newest acquisition? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes