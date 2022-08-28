"What an epic fall" - Twitter reacts furiously after Malakai Black took a pinfall loss on AEW Rampage this week

During last night's Rampage, House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) faced The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Preston "10" Vance) in the Rampage semifinal of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament.
Towards the closing moments, Black's arch-nemesis, Miro, appeared to distract him and decimate Matthews and King as well. This allowed Reynolds to roll-up the House of Black's leader to advance to the Rampage final against Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Orange Cassidy.
Following this, fans on Twitter didn't hide their disappointment at how the Dutch star is being utilized by AEW.
This netizen stated that Black has fallen mightily after being jobbed to "some Dark Order Guy," talking about Reynolds.
Another user, meanwhile, was wondering if the 37-year-old's booking was his fault or if it was on Tony Khan's end.
One fan was just baffled upon seeing Black take a surprising pinfall loss.
Then, this account thought that the rollup finish didn't really benefit the Dutch Destroyer and "3" (Reynolds' Dark Order number).
Furthermore, another user opined that Malakai might be done.
One fan noticeably pointed out that Black's back might be injured. The House of Black leader has been dealing with a back injury, which is why he hasn't wrestled much lately up until last night.
Then, numerous fans blasted AEW for not booking the dark-laden group correctly and instead, feeding them to a bunch of "jobbers."
Here are their responses:
However, one fan made it clear that House of Black wasn't really contending for the AEW World Trios Championship and that they were really dealing with Miro, Sting and Darby Allin.
Lastly, this user believes Black was used better by AEW than WWE, specifically on the main roster after being a headliner for NXT.
After "The Redeemer" cost them the match, it will be interesting to see how Black and his cohorts exact revenge on the newly-minted trio of Allin, Sting and Miro.
Dutch Mantell commented on The House of Black's segment on AEW Rampage
During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised the trios match featuring The House of Black.
However, while the veteran pointed out that Miro's spot was good, he said that Sting (with Darby Allin) should've arrived in the ring faster.
"I think Miro coming down was a good spot and then Sting and Darby Allin came down. He [Sting] was in no hurry to get in that right, was he? He could've rolled down there to get faster. He got in last and people just ran away from him and he just stood looking at them."
The rivalry between The House of Black and Sting-Miro-Darby triumvirate is fast reaching its' boiling point. It will be interesting to see if a match at All Out between them will materialize.
Do you want to see The House of Black collide against Sting, Darby Allin and Miro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
