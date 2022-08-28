"What an epic fall" - Twitter reacts furiously after Malakai Black took a pinfall loss on AEW Rampage this week

During last night's Rampage, House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) faced The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Preston "10" Vance) in the Rampage semifinal of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament.

Towards the closing moments, Black's arch-nemesis, Miro, appeared to distract him and decimate Matthews and King as well. This allowed Reynolds to roll-up the House of Black's leader to advance to the Rampage final against Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Orange Cassidy.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW The Redeemer MIRO is here and #DarkOrder ’s Alex Reynolds takes advantage of the distraction to get the win here on #AEWRampage tonight! Watch TNT right now! The Redeemer MIRO is here and #DarkOrder’s Alex Reynolds takes advantage of the distraction to get the win here on #AEWRampage tonight! Watch TNT right now! https://t.co/CZZz6V0NcD

Following this, fans on Twitter didn't hide their disappointment at how the Dutch star is being utilized by AEW.

This netizen stated that Black has fallen mightily after being jobbed to "some Dark Order Guy," talking about Reynolds.

Another user, meanwhile, was wondering if the 37-year-old's booking was his fault or if it was on Tony Khan's end.

FRA @sketchout_wait @JobberNationTV His booking is horrible. Don’t know if it’s him or the owner. @JobberNationTV His booking is horrible. Don’t know if it’s him or the owner.

One fan was just baffled upon seeing Black take a surprising pinfall loss.

Mike @FailedSlurpe @AEW Man having black take the loss like that ? Ooof @AEW Man having black take the loss like that ? Ooof

Then, this account thought that the rollup finish didn't really benefit the Dutch Destroyer and "3" (Reynolds' Dark Order number).

Wrestler Ranking @WrestleRanks @AEW A rollup is bad finish, it makes both wrestlers look weak. @AEW A rollup is bad finish, it makes both wrestlers look weak.

Furthermore, another user opined that Malakai might be done.

One fan noticeably pointed out that Black's back might be injured. The House of Black leader has been dealing with a back injury, which is why he hasn't wrestled much lately up until last night.

Hologram Harry @_UselessSequels @AEW I don’t agree with the result but Malakai’s back is screwed up @AEW I don’t agree with the result but Malakai’s back is screwed up

Then, numerous fans blasted AEW for not booking the dark-laden group correctly and instead, feeding them to a bunch of "jobbers."

Here are their responses:

SwitchBlade @Switchblade0626 @AEW The house of black been doing so well in a aew and this happened woww they really deserved a title this is BS @AEW The house of black been doing so well in a aew and this happened woww they really deserved a title this is BS

Kevin @GoatHCW



House of Black losing to Dark Order is ridiculous especially in R1 of the trio tournament.

Brody King and Malakai should be main event guys. @AEW This is the first time I have ever turned off an AEW show. I’ll watch the rest on DVR tomorrow.House of Black losing to Dark Order is ridiculous especially in R1 of the trio tournament.Brody King and Malakai should be main event guys. @AEW This is the first time I have ever turned off an AEW show. I’ll watch the rest on DVR tomorrow.House of Black losing to Dark Order is ridiculous especially in R1 of the trio tournament. Brody King and Malakai should be main event guys.

is This Real Life? @MrBroD_ @JobberNationTV Terrible booking. They shouldn’t have been beating HoB until the semis, after giving us a reason to believe they have a chance. They’re obviously moving towards DO vs. Elite in the final, and another Kenny/Hangman face off, which is good. @JobberNationTV Terrible booking. They shouldn’t have been beating HoB until the semis, after giving us a reason to believe they have a chance. They’re obviously moving towards DO vs. Elite in the final, and another Kenny/Hangman face off, which is good.

JC 😤 @Iconic_Simmons @AEW What a joke House of Black has been booked in AEW, put on Rampage and losing to the Dark Order is crazy @AEW What a joke House of Black has been booked in AEW, put on Rampage and losing to the Dark Order is crazy

However, one fan made it clear that House of Black wasn't really contending for the AEW World Trios Championship and that they were really dealing with Miro, Sting and Darby Allin.

Darren Toms @DarrenToms12 @JobberNationTV They were never in line for the trios belts. He’s moving into a feud with Miro, Darby Allin and Sting. Big stars. But don’t let the big picture or common sense get in the way of your usual bullshit. @JobberNationTV They were never in line for the trios belts. He’s moving into a feud with Miro, Darby Allin and Sting. Big stars. But don’t let the big picture or common sense get in the way of your usual bullshit.

Lastly, this user believes Black was used better by AEW than WWE, specifically on the main roster after being a headliner for NXT.

LOSTDGOD @creativitySUCKS

Or am I the only one that remembers him coming back for one episode and being released the day after?

Because it seems like I am. @JobberNationTV Nah. Malaki Black went from having the best matches in NXT, to being moved to the main roster, forgotten and then released.Or am I the only one that remembers him coming back for one episode and being released the day after?Because it seems like I am. @JobberNationTV Nah. Malaki Black went from having the best matches in NXT, to being moved to the main roster, forgotten and then released.Or am I the only one that remembers him coming back for one episode and being released the day after?Because it seems like I am.

After "The Redeemer" cost them the match, it will be interesting to see how Black and his cohorts exact revenge on the newly-minted trio of Allin, Sting and Miro.

Dutch Mantell commented on The House of Black's segment on AEW Rampage

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised the trios match featuring The House of Black.

However, while the veteran pointed out that Miro's spot was good, he said that Sting (with Darby Allin) should've arrived in the ring faster.

"I think Miro coming down was a good spot and then Sting and Darby Allin came down. He [Sting] was in no hurry to get in that right, was he? He could've rolled down there to get faster. He got in last and people just ran away from him and he just stood looking at them."

The rivalry between The House of Black and Sting-Miro-Darby triumvirate is fast reaching its' boiling point. It will be interesting to see if a match at All Out between them will materialize.

Do you want to see The House of Black collide against Sting, Darby Allin and Miro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

