"He should retire" - Twittersphere erupts at the rumors of Jeff Hardy not returning to AEW anytime soon

Wrestling legend Jeff Hardy has been away from the ring for over four months at the time of writing, and it seems he isn't coming back anytime soon, to which Twitter has had a lot to say on the matter.

Hardy has been suspended from AEW since his DUI arrest in June 2022, with Tony Khan issuing a statement saying that the former WWE Champion won't be allowed to return to the ring until he not only proves his sobriety, but also maintains it.

In recent weeks, there have been rumors that Jeff could potentially return to the ring, with his brother Matt Hardy claiming that fans should expect a new version of his younger brother in AEW soon enough.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Sportskeeda wishes Jeff Hardy a very happy 45th birthday.

#AEW #JeffHardy One of the most charismatic wrestlers of all time. A former #WWE Champion, 2x World Heavyweight Champion, 6x World Tag Team Champion and much more. One of the greatest high flyers of all time.Sportskeeda wishes Jeff Hardy a very happy 45th birthday. #AEW Dynamite One of the most charismatic wrestlers of all time. A former #WWE Champion, 2x World Heavyweight Champion, 6x World Tag Team Champion and much more. One of the greatest high flyers of all time.Sportskeeda wishes Jeff Hardy a very happy 45th birthday.#AEW #JeffHardy #AEWDynamite https://t.co/SrVS8Fh8Nz

However, that no longer seems to be the case, as Jeff Hardy is scheduled to attend a pre-trial hearing on October 19th regarding his June arrest, meaning that fans will have to wait a little longer before they see the Charismatic Enigma back in the ring.

News of Jeff's AEW return not being in the near future has spread across social media, with many fans on Twitter giving their thoughts on the matter, and a lot of fans have almost come to terms with the idea that Hardy might want to hang up his boots before he does any more damage to himself.

H.M.B ⚜️ @HMB__21 @Cultaholic He needs to fight and defeat his inner demons first. Then TK can consider bringing him back! It’s been so many times and many mistakes! He kinda ruined his career by his own hands unfortunately!! @Cultaholic He needs to fight and defeat his inner demons first. Then TK can consider bringing him back! It’s been so many times and many mistakes! He kinda ruined his career by his own hands unfortunately!!

Viking Jon @bigjon2991 @ringsidenews_ At this point I want him to retire, sort his self out stop loving on the round breaking his body and downs time with his family. He's had a great career is not been perfect but it's time, or of he does give back do it for a retirement match so he can say good bye properly @ringsidenews_ At this point I want him to retire, sort his self out stop loving on the round breaking his body and downs time with his family. He's had a great career is not been perfect but it's time, or of he does give back do it for a retirement match so he can say good bye properly

Ricardo Delgado Silva 🇵🇹🇮🇪 @Ricardo013Silva @ringsidenews_ Nope… don’t want to see him anywhere near a wrestling ring again. How many times are we going to forgive and forget? The guy doesn’t Learn and it’s just a matter of time before he kills someone @ringsidenews_ Nope… don’t want to see him anywhere near a wrestling ring again. How many times are we going to forgive and forget? The guy doesn’t Learn and it’s just a matter of time before he kills someone

Vincent Reid @reidjoey11 @WrestlingNewsCo Bro Jeff you don't have anything to prove career wise maybe just focus on family & being healthy. @WrestlingNewsCo Bro Jeff you don't have anything to prove career wise maybe just focus on family & being healthy.

Mr. Petty II @SpeedyTheFox_17 @WrestlingNewsCo Doesn’t need to be, need my man’s 100% before before he even thinks about coming back. And even after he is 100 stay out a few more months to work on his ring rust and to get into that Jericho shape for another run @WrestlingNewsCo Doesn’t need to be, need my man’s 100% before before he even thinks about coming back. And even after he is 100 stay out a few more months to work on his ring rust and to get into that Jericho shape for another run

Ryder Rekks EVERYTHING @RyderRekksIT @WrestlingNewsCo I really don’t want him to come back, not because I don’t want to see him or because I don’t love him. I’m scared the pain from wrestling will cause him to self medicate in some form since he has said he’s banged up. We love u Jeff I would love 2 c u but I want the best 4 him @WrestlingNewsCo I really don’t want him to come back, not because I don’t want to see him or because I don’t love him. I’m scared the pain from wrestling will cause him to self medicate in some form since he has said he’s banged up. We love u Jeff I would love 2 c u but I want the best 4 him

paul stewart @bigcrazybear515 @Inside_TheRopes So sad a great talent would have made a great AEW champion @Inside_TheRopes So sad a great talent would have made a great AEW champion

Ulysses Ventura (he/him) @UlyssesVentura @Inside_TheRopes At this point I'd be fine if he doesn't return, he needs to focus on getting and more importantly staying clean and healthy @Inside_TheRopes At this point I'd be fine if he doesn't return, he needs to focus on getting and more importantly staying clean and healthy

Jeff Hardy has already pulled off some death-defying stunts in his short AEW run

When the former WWE Champion danced his way to the ring on the March 9th, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite to help his brother Matt, Darby Allin and Sting, fans were full of excitement at the thought over what Jeff Hardy could do in his new home.

It's safe to say that Hardy didn't hold back once he got in the ring, as he has already dove off of ladders, the sides of buildings, and was even part of one of the scariest matches in AEW history against the aforementioned Darby Allin, with both men putting their bodies on the line on more than one occasion.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager WOR: Jeff Hardy was a mess going into Double Or Nothing. Beat up bad after the Darby Allin match. Jeff was having a tough go in the tag team match vs Bucks. Every time he moved, it was a painful reminder that he is hurting really bad.



AEW is letting him heal a little for now. WOR: Jeff Hardy was a mess going into Double Or Nothing. Beat up bad after the Darby Allin match. Jeff was having a tough go in the tag team match vs Bucks. Every time he moved, it was a painful reminder that he is hurting really bad.AEW is letting him heal a little for now. https://t.co/MEGItNCQKs

With Jeff having such a long lay-off from the ring and so many fans concerned for his health following his arrest, AEW might want the former WWE Champion to tone down his offense when he returns. However, Jeff's mindset of "Live for the Moment" expect more wince-inducing stunts when he returns.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jeff back in an AEW ring? Let us know in the comments section down below!

