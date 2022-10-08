"He should retire" - Twittersphere erupts at the rumors of Jeff Hardy not returning to AEW anytime soon

Wrestling legend Jeff Hardy has been away from the ring for over four months at the time of writing, and it seems he isn't coming back anytime soon, to which Twitter has had a lot to say on the matter.
Hardy has been suspended from AEW since his DUI arrest in June 2022, with Tony Khan issuing a statement saying that the former WWE Champion won't be allowed to return to the ring until he not only proves his sobriety, but also maintains it.
In recent weeks, there have been rumors that Jeff could potentially return to the ring, with his brother Matt Hardy claiming that fans should expect a new version of his younger brother in AEW soon enough.
However, that no longer seems to be the case, as Jeff Hardy is scheduled to attend a pre-trial hearing on October 19th regarding his June arrest, meaning that fans will have to wait a little longer before they see the Charismatic Enigma back in the ring.
News of Jeff's AEW return not being in the near future has spread across social media, with many fans on Twitter giving their thoughts on the matter, and a lot of fans have almost come to terms with the idea that Hardy might want to hang up his boots before he does any more damage to himself.
Jeff Hardy has already pulled off some death-defying stunts in his short AEW run
When the former WWE Champion danced his way to the ring on the March 9th, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite to help his brother Matt, Darby Allin and Sting, fans were full of excitement at the thought over what Jeff Hardy could do in his new home.
It's safe to say that Hardy didn't hold back once he got in the ring, as he has already dove off of ladders, the sides of buildings, and was even part of one of the scariest matches in AEW history against the aforementioned Darby Allin, with both men putting their bodies on the line on more than one occasion.
With Jeff having such a long lay-off from the ring and so many fans concerned for his health following his arrest, AEW might want the former WWE Champion to tone down his offense when he returns. However, Jeff's mindset of "Live for the Moment" expect more wince-inducing stunts when he returns.
Are you looking forward to seeing Jeff back in an AEW ring? Let us know in the comments section down below!
