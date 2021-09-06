Twitter reacts to Ruby Soho's incredible AEW debut at All Out

At AEW All Out, Ruby Soho returned to professional wrestling for the first time since being let go by WWE. Soho was the final entrant at the All Out Casino Battle Royale, and the reactions to her debut on social media were immense.

At All Out, Ruby Soho won the Women's Casino Battle Royale. Soho was the final survivor in a match filled with some of the best female talents in AEW.

To cap off her debut in a perfect manner, AEW, almost immediately after Soho's debut, confirmed that she had signed with the promotion.

The former WWE Superstar now has the opportunity to make a bigger statement if she can win the AEW Women's World Championship from Dr. Britt Baker.

Baker herself was victorious earlier in the night at All Out. The reigning Women's champion defeated Kris Statlander in an incredible match and is now set to face Ruby Soho down the road.

For Soho, this was the first time she had competed in a match since being released by WWE back in June 2021. The former leader of the Riott Squad was among a host of Superstars who were let go by WWE this year. The former Ruby Riott is now All Elite and has found her new home.

Ruby Soho's AEW debut was celebrated by fans and wrestlers on Twitter

Not only did Ruby Soho's surprise appearance receive a huge reception from the Chicago crowd, but fans and fellow wrestlers also reacted to her in-ring return. Taking to Twitter, Soho's former WWE colleagues Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox were among a few Superstars who reacted to her incredible debut.

Soho's fellow AEW colleagues Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon also reacted to her debut. Along with them, there were also a handful of fan reactions following Soho's debut.

IM SO PROUD OF YOU @realrubysoho — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 6, 2021

Ruby BLOODY Soho!!🤘🏼🖤 — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) September 6, 2021

😭 @realrubysoho makes me love professional wrestling.



My favourite wrestler. — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) September 6, 2021

She’s an absolute star. I love her so much ♥️



Go get em @realrubysoho 🧡 — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) September 6, 2021

Like I knew 99.99% it was going to be her but my heart and my eyes swelled up so much. Go shine and take over the world @realrubysoho #AEWAllOut — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) September 6, 2021

Evil Uno is co-workers with Ruby Soho. #AEWAllOut — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) September 6, 2021

She looks sooooo happy 😭 I hope Ruby Soho finds success in AEW. She's so talented and definitely deserves to go as far as she can. pic.twitter.com/mguzks5DXr — Eden (@HerRoyalKahnum) September 6, 2021

Ruby Soho debuting and winning the Casino Battle Royale to a huge pop was perfect.



What a great moment.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/ANOHrEtLDa — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) September 6, 2021

That's the biggest ovation of her career. So happy for her. So glad to see her in a ring again. #RubySoho #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/uxdee2IpIo — Vindictive (@WhoisVindictive) September 6, 2021

Destination u̶n̶k̶n̶o̶w̶n̶ AEW! Ruby Soho has arrived in All Elite Wrestling 🔥🔥🔥



I’m so happy for her. Lovely stuff. #AEWAllOut

pic.twitter.com/ZRdWeEFGDu — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 6, 2021

