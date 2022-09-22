"I want no one from AEW in WWE other than MJF" - Twitter explodes as popular star hints at leaving All Elite Wrestling due to unfavorable fan response

The wrestling world recently reacted to Sammy Guevara hinting at leaving AEW over receiving hostile reactions from fans.
Last week on Dynamite, we saw Sammy Guevara lose a shot at the AEW World Championship after getting bested by Jon Moxley. The two men engaged in an intense battle culminating with the Spanish God taking a brutal Death Rider. The pinfall ended Guevara's hopes of facing Bryan Danielson at the Grand Slam show this Wednesday.
Following his defeat, the former TNT Champion got the world talking with a tweet hinting at leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Moreover, the 29-year-old voiced frustration over receiving unfavorable fan reactions on his vlog. Citing Cody Rhodes as an example, he mentioned contemplating taking the same route.
Taking note of Guevara's words, fans flooded Twitter with their opinions about the prevalent rumors of his exit. Here are some noteworthy mentions:
Many fans chimed in with their thoughts on witnessing Sammy Guevara in WWE:
Taunting AEW fans, MJF recently labeled WWE a ''real wrestling company.''
MJF made his much-awaited return at the All Out pay-per-view after months of absence. Ever since returning to Tony Khan's promotion, The Salt of the Earth has been subtly name-dropping WWE.
Addressing fans on Dynamite last week, MJF engaged in a heated verbal battle with Jon Moxley. The 26-year-old name-dropped Cody Rhodes, indirectly deeming WWE ''a real wrestling company with real wrestlers'':
"Maybe I look at the world title as nothing more than a bargaining chip that I can use for the bidding war of 2024. Maybe I'll take that title to a real wrestling company with real fans and real wrestlers like my friend and hero Cody Rhodes," said MJF.
With rumors of many AEW stars being unhappy in Tony Khan's company, fans have pondered upon a talented exodus to WWE. It will be interesting to see if a WWE stint lies ahead for talented performers like Sammy Guevara.
