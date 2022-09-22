"I want no one from AEW in WWE other than MJF" - Twitter explodes as popular star hints at leaving All Elite Wrestling due to unfavorable fan response

The wrestling world recently reacted to Sammy Guevara hinting at leaving AEW over receiving hostile reactions from fans.

Last week on Dynamite, we saw Sammy Guevara lose a shot at the AEW World Championship after getting bested by Jon Moxley. The two men engaged in an intense battle culminating with the Spanish God taking a brutal Death Rider. The pinfall ended Guevara's hopes of facing Bryan Danielson at the Grand Slam show this Wednesday.

Following his defeat, the former TNT Champion got the world talking with a tweet hinting at leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Moreover, the 29-year-old voiced frustration over receiving unfavorable fan reactions on his vlog. Citing Cody Rhodes as an example, he mentioned contemplating taking the same route.

Taking note of Guevara's words, fans flooded Twitter with their opinions about the prevalent rumors of his exit. Here are some noteworthy mentions:

CornerArcade @corner_arcade @JobberNationTV I hope people bounce back and forth just to annoy the marks lol. Nah he’s not leaving. His girl & him have a good situation @JobberNationTV I hope people bounce back and forth just to annoy the marks lol. Nah he’s not leaving. His girl & him have a good situation

HugoNexxion @Hugo_Nexxion @JobberNationTV Sammy was teasing leaving AEW and all i see was people celebrating @JobberNationTV Sammy was teasing leaving AEW and all i see was people celebrating 😭😂

Many fans chimed in with their thoughts on witnessing Sammy Guevara in WWE:

Sean Aka SLUDDY14 TL 50 @PokeGoFan1979 @JobberNationTV I honestly don't think Sammy is going anywhere. But if he does leave and HHH wants to take a shot, Sammy is perfect candidate for the performance center. @JobberNationTV I honestly don't think Sammy is going anywhere. But if he does leave and HHH wants to take a shot, Sammy is perfect candidate for the performance center.

Jobernation appreciation society @fretestarik1 @JobberNationTV I would pay wwe to take him. Sadly im not a billionair @JobberNationTV I would pay wwe to take him. Sadly im not a billionair 😂😂😂

Hitman3909 @woefulstuff @JobberNationTV How the hell is AEW supposed to get rid of him if WWE won’t take him? The guy would do better with a diving board and a pool. @JobberNationTV How the hell is AEW supposed to get rid of him if WWE won’t take him? The guy would do better with a diving board and a pool.

Drew Truth @drewtruthwwenxt 🤔. Oh and no one wants botchful Sammy… no one @JobberNationTV Wait who assigned you that title bro!!🤔. Oh and no one wants botchful Sammy… no one @JobberNationTV Wait who assigned you that title bro!! 😳🤔. Oh and no one wants botchful Sammy… no one

The Maestro @dthaking334 @JobberNationTV Yeah you do. You would love to have Sammy there @JobberNationTV Yeah you do. You would love to have Sammy there

Chris Lonas @XtremeEffect @JobberNationTV You don't speak for anyone. Sammy should be on WWE. AEW has buried everybody @JobberNationTV You don't speak for anyone. Sammy should be on WWE. AEW has buried everybody

Arthur Lofton @OlDirtyChi @JobberNationTV I want no one from AEW in WWE other than MJF, Kenny Omega, Miro & Malakai Black! @JobberNationTV I want no one from AEW in WWE other than MJF, Kenny Omega, Miro & Malakai Black!

React2Wrestling @React2W @JobberNationTV I do. AEW makes everyone look ten times worse than they are. @JobberNationTV I do. AEW makes everyone look ten times worse than they are.

Taunting AEW fans, MJF recently labeled WWE a ''real wrestling company.''

MJF made his much-awaited return at the All Out pay-per-view after months of absence. Ever since returning to Tony Khan's promotion, The Salt of the Earth has been subtly name-dropping WWE.

Addressing fans on Dynamite last week, MJF engaged in a heated verbal battle with Jon Moxley. The 26-year-old name-dropped Cody Rhodes, indirectly deeming WWE ''a real wrestling company with real wrestlers'':

"Maybe I look at the world title as nothing more than a bargaining chip that I can use for the bidding war of 2024. Maybe I'll take that title to a real wrestling company with real fans and real wrestlers like my friend and hero Cody Rhodes," said MJF.

#TeamJD @EKCone909



God like promo by MJF MJF teased that if he wins The #AEW World Title, he will take that title to a real wrestling company (WWE), only Khan that’s worth damn (Nick Khan), a meeting his old friend Cody Rhodes & working with a new boss who is THE GAME (Triple H).God like promo by MJF #AEW Dynamite MJF teased that if he wins The #AEW World Title, he will take that title to a real wrestling company (WWE), only Khan that’s worth damn (Nick Khan), a meeting his old friend Cody Rhodes & working with a new boss who is THE GAME (Triple H). God like promo by MJF #AEWDynamite https://t.co/rnRHeci76n

With rumors of many AEW stars being unhappy in Tony Khan's company, fans have pondered upon a talented exodus to WWE. It will be interesting to see if a WWE stint lies ahead for talented performers like Sammy Guevara.

What's your take on Sammy Guevara's subtly hinting at his AEW departure? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sammy Guevara succeed in WWE if he signs? Yes No 2 votes so far