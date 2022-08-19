"What is TK smoking" - Twitter vents anger after Tony Khan seemingly compares himself to WWE legend Paul Heyman

Tony Khan turned heads by claiming to be often compared to legendary WWE manager Paul Heyman.

Tony Khan has taken All Elite Wrestling to newer horizons since the promotion's inception in 2019. Leading a star-studded roster, Mr. Khan has successfully banked upon the concept of developing a wrestling-centered product. His consistent efforts have established AEW as a legitimate counter-product to WWE in just three years.

The AEW boss is also well-known for speaking his mind, however, one of his recent statements has created quite the stir. Appearing on the Busted Open podcast, Tony Khan disclosed being compared to the legendary promoter Paul Heyman:

"The person I think I get compared to most often of, 'You remind me of this person,' is Paul. Paul Heyman, not the other Paul (Levesque). I grew up on that ECW stuff," said Tony.

Fans took note of Khan's statement and voiced their verdict on the said comparison. Here are some noteworthy mentions:

cecil reece @brotherlove2010 @WrestlePurists Please Tony, you have not many things we'll however compare yourself to Paul Heyman. That is a HARD NO @WrestlePurists Please Tony, you have not many things we'll however compare yourself to Paul Heyman. That is a HARD NO https://t.co/aBfFkehRRq

Furthermore, fans denied any similarity between Tony Khan and the WWE legend, even in the slightest:

Lisa -Bloodline 🩸🩸🩸 @tribalreigns People supposedly compare Tony Khan to Paul Heyman? What is TK smoking when saying this. Heyman is a legend in WWE and within wrestling. He is better than Tony khan. People supposedly compare Tony Khan to Paul Heyman? What is TK smoking when saying this. Heyman is a legend in WWE and within wrestling. He is better than Tony khan.

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @WrestlePurists I give Tony Khan credit, in that he didn't compare products and didn't try to put himself on par with Heyman from a creative perspective, but in no way, on God's green earth, should he even entertain the comparison in ANY light. Period. @WrestlePurists I give Tony Khan credit, in that he didn't compare products and didn't try to put himself on par with Heyman from a creative perspective, but in no way, on God's green earth, should he even entertain the comparison in ANY light. Period.

Some fans even took hilarious digs at both Khan and Heyman on the occassion:

Tony Khan believes Paul Heyman is a as genius

Paul Heyman is one of the most revered names in the pro-wrestling industry. The ECW founder has been credited with revolutionizing the industry in the 90s with his impeccable wrestling IQ. Apart from being a legendary manager, "The Mad Scientist" is a highly acclaimed booker and a mentor to many.

During the same podcast, Tony Khan praised Mr. Heyman while highlighting the product difference between WWE and AEW:

"Our products are different, he's a genius and I'm not trying to compare the mindset at all, but as far as trying to keep your finger on the pulse of fans, during a commercial break, even going out and talking to fans and trying to keep them excited during the show, it means a lot to me," said Tony.

While the then ECW owner competed with Vince McMahon-led WWF back in the day, Tony Khan has been going toe-to-toe with the now Stephanie McMahon-led WWE.

