"The crowd is literally turning on Swerve In Our Glory" - Twitter showers top AEW tag team with praise following their loss to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at All Out

Swerve In Our Glory retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships with a win over The Acclaimed at AEW All Out. Following an enthralling battle, fans took to Twitter to have their say.
The two tag teams put together one of the best matches of the night. Despite both teams being babyfaces, the Chicago crowd was heavily in favor of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. The crowd ended up booing Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee following their win.
As far as social media reactions are concerned, most fans praised The Acclaimed for their incredible performance on the night.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Despite the massive praise for The Acclaimed on social media, a portion of fans also complimented Lee and Strickland for working as heels throughout the tag title match.
While neither man officially turned heel at All Out, AEW did tease the possibility of Swerve In Our Glory turning heel at some point down the road.
Check out some more Twitter reactions below:
It now remains to be seen who the next challengers for Lee and Strickland will turn out to be. The Acclaimed have clearly staked their claim to a future match for the tag team titles and will look to keep their momentum going.
What did you make of the match between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed at All Out? Let us know in the comments section below.
