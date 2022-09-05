"The crowd is literally turning on Swerve In Our Glory" - Twitter showers top AEW tag team with praise following their loss to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at All Out

Swerve In Our Glory retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships with a win over The Acclaimed at AEW All Out. Following an enthralling battle, fans took to Twitter to have their say.

The two tag teams put together one of the best matches of the night. Despite both teams being babyfaces, the Chicago crowd was heavily in favor of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. The crowd ended up booing Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee following their win.

As far as social media reactions are concerned, most fans praised The Acclaimed for their incredible performance on the night.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman I always liked the acclaimed, but I never thought they'd have a match like this. My goodness. I always liked the acclaimed, but I never thought they'd have a match like this. My goodness.

Melissa @melissax1125 The Acclaimed 10000% just showed why they’re more than just a gimmick. two incredibly talented wrestlers. I truly hope they get the title soon because they deserve it. The Acclaimed 10000% just showed why they’re more than just a gimmick. two incredibly talented wrestlers. I truly hope they get the title soon because they deserve it.

MOSHKEEM, MOSHKEEM! @KeemWinsAgain The Acclaimed need to be in top tier rotation in the tag team division after that. The Acclaimed need to be in top tier rotation in the tag team division after that.

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj the acclaimed are so over that the crowd is literally turning on swerve in our glory, that’s crazy LMAO the acclaimed are so over that the crowd is literally turning on swerve in our glory, that’s crazy LMAO

Despite the massive praise for The Acclaimed on social media, a portion of fans also complimented Lee and Strickland for working as heels throughout the tag title match.

While neither man officially turned heel at All Out, AEW did tease the possibility of Swerve In Our Glory turning heel at some point down the road.

Check out some more Twitter reactions below:

iBeast @ibeastIess Booing Keith Lee and Swerve and cheering the ACCLAIMED is crazy.



Chicago don't deserve wrestling. Booing Keith Lee and Swerve and cheering the ACCLAIMED is crazy. Chicago don't deserve wrestling.

AEW Botches @aewbotches #AEWAllOut Well...who would have thought The Acclaimed V Keith Lee & Swerve will steal the show...I'm sold...Scissor me daddy Well...who would have thought The Acclaimed V Keith Lee & Swerve will steal the show...I'm sold...Scissor me daddy ✂️ #AEWAllOut

o.o @LanoomAES heel keith lee the type of guy to take you to court over a minor issue just to drain your finances #AEWAllOut heel keith lee the type of guy to take you to court over a minor issue just to drain your finances #AEWAllOut

ThisGenGaming @ThisGenGamingYT Smart call for Keith Lee and Swerve to work heel in this match. The Acclaimed are over as hell. #AEWAllOut Smart call for Keith Lee and Swerve to work heel in this match. The Acclaimed are over as hell. #AEWAllOut

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale Keith Lee and Swerve are doing a good job recognizing the crowd and playing heel. Keith Lee and Swerve are doing a good job recognizing the crowd and playing heel.

It now remains to be seen who the next challengers for Lee and Strickland will turn out to be. The Acclaimed have clearly staked their claim to a future match for the tag team titles and will look to keep their momentum going.

What did you make of the match between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed at All Out? Let us know in the comments section below.

