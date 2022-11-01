Triple H and Tony Khan have butted heads in the invisible war between AEW and WWE over the past few years. The wrestling world often shares their ideal dream matches via social media, with one of the latest requests being a potential clash between Seth Rollins and Kenny Omega.

The two stars collided in a triple-threat match alongside Bryan Danielson during their ROH tenure in 2008. Since then Rollins paved a way for himself in WWE, while Omega has become one of the faces of AEW. The Visionary is currently in his second reign as United States Champion. He made his main roster debut at Survivor Series a decade ago as a member of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose).

The Cleaner has had an expansive career on the independent circuit and had a brief stint with the Stamford-based company in the mid-2000s. Omega, The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes joined forces in 2019 as the founders and EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, and the company has been competing with WWE ever since.

A fan's tweet asked The Game and the AEW President to hear out their pitch for a dream match between the two notable names. This led to many others agreeing and hoping for a 'forbidden door' event between the two companies:

mia ෆ @beckyonIy a 3 hour forbidden door ppv but it’s just kenny omega vs seth rollins for the full 3 hours a 3 hour forbidden door ppv but it’s just kenny omega vs seth rollins for the full 3 hours https://t.co/2SKd56lINy

Shelley @Shelley94852567 @beckyonIy @TripleH @TonyKhan That would be awesome I can think of a few I would like to see it's a shame that aew and WWE can't work together @beckyonIy @TripleH @TonyKhan That would be awesome I can think of a few I would like to see it's a shame that aew and WWE can't work together

Joseph Contrino @jcthebest123 @beckyonIy @TripleH @TonyKhan Why, with the way Tony Khan has treated the Bucks and Kenny Omega, we might get that at a Wrestlemania. @beckyonIy @TripleH @TonyKhan Why, with the way Tony Khan has treated the Bucks and Kenny Omega, we might get that at a Wrestlemania.

Freddy @Freddy10629566 @beckyonIy @TripleH

And Bryan Danielson ("Daniel Bryan ") was there too. @TonyKhan We already had this match.And Bryan Danielson ("Daniel Bryan ") was there too. @beckyonIy @TripleH @TonyKhan We already had this match.And Bryan Danielson ("Daniel Bryan ") was there too. https://t.co/qITcF7ibbK

Will Triple H and Tony Khan ever permit a 'Forbidden Door' event between AEW and WWE?

All Elite Wrestling purchased ROH and partnered with NJPW for the rare 'Forbidden Door' event in June this year. Tony Khan's willingness to work together with other promotions has led to speculation on the diversity of the wrestling industry.

At Royal Rumble 2022, WWE allowed IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Champion Mickie James to compete in the titular match. More recently, Triple H surprised the wrestling world when NJPW's Karl Anderson returned to RAW and reunited with AJ Styles and Luke Gallows. Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura is set to face The Great Muta at a NOAH event.

With The Game seemingly open to crossovers of talent performing across promotions, many fans have wondered on the possibility of such an event between AEW and WWE stars.

In the 90s, WWE did have stiff competition with WCW and later on with ECW, which were later merged. Many have often pointed out the similar paths between WCW and the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think Triple H should open the doors for a major crossover event with AEW? Sound off in the comments.

