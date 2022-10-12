Seth Rollins sends out one-word tweet in reaction to winning the United States Title on WWE RAW

Multi-time world champion Seth Rollins recently sent out a tweet regarding his WWE United States Championship win on Monday Night RAW this week.

The Visionary defeated Bobby Lashley on the latest episode of the red brand to capture the coveted title for the second time in his career. Ahead of the match, The All Mighty was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate hit him with multiple F5s, German suplexes and locked him in a Kimura Lock. After receiving two stomps in the middle of the ring, Lashley lost the title via pinfall.

After Seth Rollins was defeated by Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match, the former went dark on Twitter. He changed both his profile picture and cover photo to nothing but a black image.

In his recent tweet, he responded to WWE on FOX's post about his victory on RAW. The post was inspired by a trending meme and portrayed Pope Francis holding up a picture of Rollins with the United States Championship.

"Proper," he wrote.

Seth Rollins is now a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion

The Visionary is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the industry right now. He had a fantastic trilogy with WWE Hall of Famer Edge and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Although he lost most of the matches, he still put on good performances.

Seth Rollins is fresh off a personal feud against Matt Riddle, which saw him battle The Original Bro in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. Although Rollins succumbed to defeat at the show, he won two out of the three matches against Riddle.

After being crowned the new United States Champion, Rollins achieved a major accomplishment by becoming the second-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion. During his career, he has held the Universal, Intercontinental, Tag Team, and WWE Championships. The Visionary and The Miz are the only wrestlers to accomplish this feat.

The United States Title victory for Rollins also comes as the first time in almost three years that he has won a title. It remains to be seen how his title run will pan out and who he will face in the coming weeks.

