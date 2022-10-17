"He could give WWE another chance under [HHH]" - Twitter wants allegedly suspended AEW star to jump ship after Shawn Michaels claims they can "steal" anyone from another promotion

Shawn Michaels' recent statement about "stealing" anyone from other companies grabbed the attention of the Twitterverse. Fans suggested that AEW star Kenny Omega should be acquired by the promotion.

While speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Michaels stated that if there's a good idea or talent from anyone, he'll immediately take it as long as it benefits WWE. He currently produces NXT and is the Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

The statement led to wrestling fans taking to Twitter to suggest that Michaels and Chief Content Officer Triple H should sign AEW star Kenny Omega. The Cleaner's contract will reportedly run until February 1, 2023.

Omega is allegedly suspended after being one of the participants in a backstage altercation at the All Out media scrum on September 4, which also featured The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and CM Punk.

One user had a prophecy that The Cleaner will main event WWE in 2023 and will be the top guy in 2024.

DER RING GENERALLLLLLLLLLLL GUNTAAAAAAAA @arnmald



He will be the man in 2024 @WrestlingSZN7 Kenny Omega will be a top main eventer in WWE next year or if his deal is frozen til late 2023He will be the man in 2024 @WrestlingSZN7 Kenny Omega will be a top main eventer in WWE next year or if his deal is frozen til late 2023 He will be the man in 2024

A couple of fans wanted to see a Kenny Omega run in the promotion and win a world title.

Skelevra @Skelevra2 @slate_s42 Actually, I really want to see a run of Omega in WWE. He need one more world title to become an all timer wrestling legend @slate_s42 Actually, I really want to see a run of Omega in WWE. He need one more world title to become an all timer wrestling legend

@PhillNeath1981 @PhillNeathRFC @arnmald @WrestlingSZN7 Rumble 2023. Wins it and joins Cody and Roman in a Triple Threat - Cody wins WWE Title first Fall, Kenny V Triggers Roman 2nd Fall for Universal... @arnmald @WrestlingSZN7 Rumble 2023. Wins it and joins Cody and Roman in a Triple Threat - Cody wins WWE Title first Fall, Kenny V Triggers Roman 2nd Fall for Universal... 😘

Danny @dannyylingo @arnmald @WrestlingSZN7 i really really believe in my heart he could give WWE another chance under H. Im manifesting it @arnmald @WrestlingSZN7 i really really believe in my heart he could give WWE another chance under H. Im manifesting it

Meanwhile, this fan thought that Omega's current suspension might potentially spark a possible jump to WWE.

Amhlilhaus @amhlilhaus @arnmald



Imagine not doing anything



Getting assaulted



Then suspended just as long as everyone else @WrestlingSZN7 This suspension makes that more likelyImagine not doing anythingGetting assaultedThen suspended just as long as everyone else @arnmald @WrestlingSZN7 This suspension makes that more likelyImagine not doing anythingGetting assaultedThen suspended just as long as everyone else

Here are some other notable reactions:

King jamesy🇭🇹 @Kingj089 @WrestlingSZN7 If DX gives me this I will call them both the real @WrestlingSZN7 If DX gives me this I will call them both the real 🐐🐐 https://t.co/kVw3Xvl64T

A fan wanted a Cody Rhodes-Kenny Omega showdown in the main event of WrestleMania.

Argya Singh @ArgyaSingh @WrestlingSZN7 Cant wait for Cody vs omega to main event wrestlemania 🥵 @WrestlingSZN7 Cant wait for Cody vs omega to main event wrestlemania 🥵

Some fans also called for Michaels and Triple H to bring back the Undisputed Era (now Undisputed Elite in AEW), led by Adam Cole.

Lastly, another user brought out a couple of options WWE could choose from, including a couple of AEW stars.

Rishard Woody @Rishardwoody33 @WrestlingSZN7 Alexander Hammerstone Jacob Fatu Lance Anoa'i Marshall Von Erich Ross Von Erich Josh Alexander Moose Deonna Purrazzo Killer Kelly Powerhouse Hobbs Ricky Starks MJF Wardlow Julia Hart Lee Johnson Jade Cargill these are the wrestlers that WWE should sign @WrestlingSZN7 Alexander Hammerstone Jacob Fatu Lance Anoa'i Marshall Von Erich Ross Von Erich Josh Alexander Moose Deonna Purrazzo Killer Kelly Powerhouse Hobbs Ricky Starks MJF Wardlow Julia Hart Lee Johnson Jade Cargill these are the wrestlers that WWE should sign

With Omega's contract seemingly ending, it will be interesting to see if he will stay with All Elite Wrestling or will consider jumping ship to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Kenny Omega hasn't heard anything from AEW after getting suspended

The Cleaner seems to have received no communication from AEW after his suspension, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported.

Meltzer stated that while Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk were getting paid, the company hasn't been in touch with them about their status. It should be noted that Punk is currently sidelined with an injury.

The report added that some of them were growing weary as they just wanted to get back to the ring.

"Regarding the situation with those suspended over the fight (CM Punk, Young Bucks, Ace Steel and Kenny Omega), none of the five have heard anything from AEW. All of the five are continuing to get paid, and when you figure the contracts for four of the five are well in excess of $1 million, the total weekly outlay for people who are not working is enormous," Meltzer said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

#AEW #TheElite Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. #AEW AllOut #CMPunk Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.#AEW #AEWAllOut #CMPunk #TheElite https://t.co/F6rt5nb6IR

With their future in the Jacksonville-based promotion still up in the air, it will be interesting to see how things fare for Omega in the coming weeks.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega wrestle in WWE next year? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes