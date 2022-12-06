Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks walked out of WWE along with Naomi back in May of this year. Since then, the California-born wrestler has not been anywhere near the wrestling business. Following recent comments from 16-time world champion Ric Flair, the wrestling world is entertaining the possibility of The Boss making her AEW debut.
While speaking on his podcast, To Be The Man, Ric Flair spoke about The Boss and whether she would sign with AEW. Flair mentioned that the best option for Banks is to return to WWE.
“Absolutely [cannot imagine Sasha Banks not returning to WWE]. She wouldn’t go there [AEW]. She’s been in Mexico wrestling too. I talked to her. I’ve talked to her a couple of times. [Betting that she would wind up back in WWE?] Yeah, if she likes to do anything, she’s looking at outside options.… I hope that she gets back in the business,” Ric Flair said (0:41 - 1:21) [H/T Ringsidenews]
Fans took Flair's side and did not fancy the thought of Banks signing with Tony Khan's promotion. People feel that the current AEW Women's division is not up to the mark and The Boss could be lost in the shuffle.
According to fans, Tony Khan is dazed and confused on how to book the current women on his roster and thus will not be able to utilize Banks to her full potential.
People wanted Sasha to extend her current contract with WWE rather than jump ship as they feared how she would be booked.
Some would prefer to see The Boss in AEW.
Sasha Banks seemingly teases her wrestling return
Prior to the latest WWE Premium Live Event Survivor Series WarGames, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks shared a video on the popular social media application TikTok.
The video seemingly teased The Boss' return to the wrestling business. The video featured Banks inside a wrestling ring and the caption included hashtags for both AEW and WWE.
The last public event that Banks attended was the red carpet event of Marvel's Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.
