Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks walked out of WWE along with Naomi back in May of this year. Since then, the California-born wrestler has not been anywhere near the wrestling business. Following recent comments from 16-time world champion Ric Flair, the wrestling world is entertaining the possibility of The Boss making her AEW debut.

While speaking on his podcast, To Be The Man, Ric Flair spoke about The Boss and whether she would sign with AEW. Flair mentioned that the best option for Banks is to return to WWE.

“Absolutely [cannot imagine Sasha Banks not returning to WWE]. She wouldn’t go there [AEW]. She’s been in Mexico wrestling too. I talked to her. I’ve talked to her a couple of times. [Betting that she would wind up back in WWE?] Yeah, if she likes to do anything, she’s looking at outside options.… I hope that she gets back in the business,” Ric Flair said (0:41 - 1:21) [H/T Ringsidenews]

Fans took Flair's side and did not fancy the thought of Banks signing with Tony Khan's promotion. People feel that the current AEW Women's division is not up to the mark and The Boss could be lost in the shuffle.

S Mar @smarg1025 @ringsidenews_ Only if she wants to debut on dynamite with an anti-wwe promo, get on Jericho’s podcast, and wrestle once in a while on dark @ringsidenews_ Only if she wants to debut on dynamite with an anti-wwe promo, get on Jericho’s podcast, and wrestle once in a while on dark

Thomas Greer @unclesmiley96 @ringsidenews_ If she wants to down grade sure. That'll show WWE her value lol. @ringsidenews_ If she wants to down grade sure. That'll show WWE her value lol.

Brian @BDDang @ringsidenews_ Have ya seen what happen with Cm Punk a year into AEW? lol @ringsidenews_ Have ya seen what happen with Cm Punk a year into AEW? lol

Jeffrey S. Miller @MillerJS2 @ringsidenews_ Sure and it would be a huge mistake @MercedesVarnado They’re division is led by BB but we have to watch JH get talked over by Britt and JG is too focused with her Baddies, colored hair and Bow Wow. @ringsidenews_ Sure and it would be a huge mistake @MercedesVarnado They’re division is led by BB but we have to watch JH get talked over by Britt and JG is too focused with her Baddies, colored hair and Bow Wow.

Rays Fan42 @Fan42Rays @ringsidenews_ She felt like woman weren't being respected in wwe ya go to aew where they get 1 segment each week IF THERE LUCKY @ringsidenews_ She felt like woman weren't being respected in wwe ya go to aew where they get 1 segment each week IF THERE LUCKY😂

According to fans, Tony Khan is dazed and confused on how to book the current women on his roster and thus will not be able to utilize Banks to her full potential.

Chris Frazier @ShadyFraz94 @ringsidenews_ She’s worth more than what TK pays his female talent so no she won’t go there and it wouldn’t make sense for her to. Plus he wouldn’t know what to do with her @ringsidenews_ She’s worth more than what TK pays his female talent so no she won’t go there and it wouldn’t make sense for her to. Plus he wouldn’t know what to do with her

BostonsBossWWE @BostonsBossWWE @ringsidenews_ Hell no. TK has no idea how to book a women’s division properly. She’d get lost in the shuffle. @ringsidenews_ Hell no. TK has no idea how to book a women’s division properly. She’d get lost in the shuffle.

People wanted Sasha to extend her current contract with WWE rather than jump ship as they feared how she would be booked.

Nick Jones @Forever_Hygh @ringsidenews_ No. She should go back to the WWE. She has a lot of opportunities to have incredible matches and she has unfinished business there @ringsidenews_ No. She should go back to the WWE. She has a lot of opportunities to have incredible matches and she has unfinished business there

Some would prefer to see The Boss in AEW.

Edward Belfield @eddiebelfield @ringsidenews_ Maybe she could go to aew beside i want her to be in aew @ringsidenews_ Maybe she could go to aew beside i want her to be in aew

🎸 Bailey Ryan 🎸 @BaileyRyannnn96 @ringsidenews_ Tbh I wouldn't mind it but as long as she been gone. She kinda deserves to return at a PPV. Not a tv special or just a random episode of dynamite and with aew not having another ppv until March I just don't see it happening. @ringsidenews_ Tbh I wouldn't mind it but as long as she been gone. She kinda deserves to return at a PPV. Not a tv special or just a random episode of dynamite and with aew not having another ppv until March I just don't see it happening.

Sasha Banks seemingly teases her wrestling return

Prior to the latest WWE Premium Live Event Survivor Series WarGames, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks shared a video on the popular social media application TikTok.

The video seemingly teased The Boss' return to the wrestling business. The video featured Banks inside a wrestling ring and the caption included hashtags for both AEW and WWE.

Daniel @DannyDiaz60



Sasha Banks had posted a new video to her TikTok teasing her wrestling future hashtagging both



bit.ly/3UfTeVY "She's coming"Sasha Banks had posted a new video to her TikTok teasing her wrestling future hashtagging both #AEW and WWE. "She's coming"Sasha Banks had posted a new video to her TikTok teasing her wrestling future hashtagging both #AEW and WWE.🔗 bit.ly/3UfTeVY https://t.co/Hqh4M5kVu0

The last public event that Banks attended was the red carpet event of Marvel's Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks sign with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes