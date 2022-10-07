"Invite Tony [Khan], and you will receive a major push" - Twitterverse left stunned after Julia Hart announces engagement to 24-year-old AEW star

AEW star Julia Hart left fans speechless as she announced her engagement to Lee Johnson in a recent interview.

Making her debut in May 2021, Julia Hart has had a decent run in Tony Khan's company so far. While she started as a member of The Varsity Blonds faction, a storyline saw her gradually turn heel after being provoked by Malakai Black. She is now an important member of the House of Black, garnering widespread acclaim for her role in the eerie stable.

Furthermore, she has also fought against several talented stars in the promotion, including Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, and Hikaru Shida. However, the reason for her being in the spotlight lately has been her engagement announcement.

In a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, she revealed that Lee Johnson was now her fiance. This development led to an outpouring of congratulatory messages and other posts from fans on Twitter. Here are some of the notable reactions:

TKO @wrestling_tko @WrestlingNewsCo Push them together on Tv!!! Happy for them @WrestlingNewsCo Push them together on Tv!!! Happy for them

CarpeEth @CarpenterAgent @WrestlingNewsCo Happy for them but at the same time getting married that young is almost never a good idea @WrestlingNewsCo Happy for them but at the same time getting married that young is almost never a good idea

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Julia Hart and Lee Johnson the very best for their future together.

Julia Hart recently revealed that it was her idea to join the House of Black in AEW

While Julia Hart previously had a cheerleading gimmick as part of The Varsity Blondes, she recently spoke about her heel turn and inclusion in The House of Black.

In the same AEW Unrestricted podcast, Hart spoke about how she had to prove to Malakai Black that she was a good fit for the latter's faction.

"He came to me and said, ‘You want to join House of Black?’ I thought you liked the cheerleading stuff?’ I said, ‘No. I need something different. I need something new. I need something creative. I love dark s**t. I love it all. I’m here for it. I want to grow.’ He’s like, ‘Ok, maybe draw how you would see the character that you would want to do and do a promo for me’, and I love promos. I would love to talk more. So I did a promo and showed him, and he said, ‘Oh,ok, you have something.’" [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

With The Dutch Destroyer currently on hiatus, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Hart and The House of Black in All Elite Wrestling.

Would you like to see Julia Hart and Lee Johnson appear together on-screen? Sound off in the comments section below.

