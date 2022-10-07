"Finally AEW is putting WWE out of business" - Twitterverse explodes as Dynamite ratings jump back above 1 million after Saraya gets physical this week

Fans have been reacting to this week's AEW Dynamite viewership and demo ratings.

AEW Dynamite celebrated its third anniversary this past week. Fans were also treated to 15 extra minutes of the show main-evented by Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Speaking of Guevara, he and Andrade dominated chatter after reports broke that they had engaged in a physical altercation. While Andrade had his Rampage match canceled, Guevara continued to appear on the show both in a backstage segment and during the main event where he scored the winning pinfall.

Saraya also got physical for the first time since arriving in AEW, which is particularly exciting considering she has been excluded from contact since sustaining a career-ending neck injury in 2017. She is a newcomer to the promotion, having debuted during Grand Slam last month.

The average viewership for this week's show bounced back over the 1 million barrier it had fallen below last week, clocking in 1.038 million. The show also scored a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

1,038,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.33

#2 cable original in P18-49

Last week's show fell under 1 million viewers for the first time in weeks. Hurricane Ian had a major part to play in the show's shortcomings, including news coverage on TV and several challenges related to talent travel.

What went down during this week's AEW Dynamite Anniversary?

MJF was the opening act at All In and competed in Dynamite's premiere, so it felt only right that he kicked off the third anniversary against Wheeler Yuta. The pair battled in a clinical contest with MJF emerging as the victor.

There was an unexpected babyface tease from MJF, who appeared to take issue with an impromptu attack from the Firm's Lee Moriarty on Yuta.

Jay Lethal also appeared to change alignment following his own contest with Darby Allin. Allin scored the pinfall victory before extending his hand to observe the proverbial 'Code of Honor', which Lethal accepted to the shock of his stablemates Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

Wardlow defended his TNT title against Brian Cage, who stepped up for an open challenge. Athena, Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm scored a trios win against Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford.

Luchasaurus decimated Fuego Del Sol in a momentary squash match and Hangman Page defeated Rush as he heads into his world title match with Jon Moxley.

