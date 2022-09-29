"The only chance he has to become a megastar is with WWE" - Twitterverse reacts to MJF's underwhelming run since his return at AEW All Out 2022

The wrestling world has reacted to AEW star MJF's underwhelming run since his return at All Out 2022.

The Salt of the Earth first appeared in a devil mask in the Casino Ladder Match at the recently concluded pay-per-view. He then made his presence felt after CM Punk's victory over Jon Moxley in the main event, making his intentions clear of going after the AEW World Championship.

However, The Second City Saint's rant in the post-All Out media scrum has seemingly jeopardized those plans. Punk was stripped of his title following the incident, and Moxley regained the gold after defeating Bryan Danielson earlier this month.

Meanwhile, MJF has been involved in a storyline with Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. Though he has hinted at cashing in his poker chip for the AEW World Title multiple times in recent weeks.

The Twitterverse has been unimpressed with how Tony Khan has booked The Devil following his return, and below are the reactions to the same:

𝚁𝚊𝚓 𝙼𝚞𝚔𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚓𝚎𝚎 @rajmuker @JobberNationTV His in ring is average only good thing is promo but doing same thing before and after..i don't know What will people say? But he is a overrated..so Miz >MJF @JobberNationTV His in ring is average only good thing is promo but doing same thing before and after..i don't know What will people say? But he is a overrated..so Miz >MJF

Drew Truth @drewtruthwwenxt @JobberNationTV He cool but I’m over the gimmick. Seen it too many times @JobberNationTV He cool but I’m over the gimmick. Seen it too many times

AwesomeAk🚀 @AwesomeAk06

It's still pretty good but again, imagining Punk Vs MJF and getting Yuta Vs MJF is gonna reduce the hype a bit. @JobberNationTV I feel it's been good. But I expected it to be a lot better when he came back majorly because I expected him to feud with Punk. I blame Punk for that not happening.It's still pretty good but again, imagining Punk Vs MJF and getting Yuta Vs MJF is gonna reduce the hype a bit. @JobberNationTV I feel it's been good. But I expected it to be a lot better when he came back majorly because I expected him to feud with Punk. I blame Punk for that not happening. It's still pretty good but again, imagining Punk Vs MJF and getting Yuta Vs MJF is gonna reduce the hype a bit.

lWC Truth teller @TimmyDlocksmith @JobberNationTV I actually agree, I’m sure they were planning on the MJF vs Punk to push them through the rest of the year. So it seems like now they are just “winging” it @JobberNationTV I actually agree, I’m sure they were planning on the MJF vs Punk to push them through the rest of the year. So it seems like now they are just “winging” it

Ivan Barrera @IBBangin69 @JobberNationTV He just mentions WWE and insults local teams to get heat, it's lazy @JobberNationTV He just mentions WWE and insults local teams to get heat, it's lazy

Juan @juan8two @JobberNationTV The only chance he has to become a megastar is with WWE. Tony Khan doesn’t know what to do with him or any other wrestler. @JobberNationTV The only chance he has to become a megastar is with WWE. Tony Khan doesn’t know what to do with him or any other wrestler.

John Eschen @eschenjr @JobberNationTV I think once MJF gets under the Triple H learning tree we won’t have these problems @JobberNationTV I think once MJF gets under the Triple H learning tree we won’t have these problems

Anton Chigurh @Syxx_G @JobberNationTV He was on fire before the fake pipe bomb promo. Now it's starting to get cheesy. @JobberNationTV He was on fire before the fake pipe bomb promo. Now it's starting to get cheesy.

Former WWE Superstar Fandango recently praised AEW star MJF for his heelish antics

During a recent edition of Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Fandango said that he is a big fan of The Salt of the Earth's mannerisms in All Elite Wrestling.

"I like MJF, I like a kid that's cocky and a little full of s***. That's wrestling to me. Maybe he rubs people the wrong way backstage, and maybe when he talks to the media he kind of puts himself over and comes off a little bombastic and a little egotistical and a little bit of a megalomaniac, maybe that p****s the other guys off," said Fandango.

The former WWE Superstar added that as long as MJF doesn't disrespect Tony Khan at scrums, his character work is fine.

"If there is a little, little tension backstage and you want to go and f***ing show someone up, then as long as it doesn't disrespect your boss in front of a scrum, it's fine," added Fandango.

It remains to be seen how All Elite Wrestling books MJF in the coming weeks.

Do you see The Devil winning the AEW World Championship before the end of the year? Let us know in the comments section below.

