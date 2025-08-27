“Two 30 racks, three bottles of Jack, cases of wine” - AEW star’s drinking compared to Andre the Giant

An AEW star's drinking habits have recently been compared to those of the Eighth Wonder of the World, Andre the Giant. The former WWE star was known for his larger-than-life persona outside the wrestling ring. He had been known to be a heavy drinker, who once admitted to having 117 bottles of beer in one night.

Former WWE star Enzo Amore recently appeared on Julian Dorey's podcast, where he revealed AEW star Big Bill's earlier drinking habits. During his time in WWE, Amore and Bill, then known as Big Cass, were an extremely over tag team. The two were extremely loved by the crowd but never won any championships with the promotion.

While talking on Dorey's podcast, Enzo recalled an incident with Big Cass when they were both working for WWE. He said that he saw Cass end himself with the amount of alcohol he was consuming. He listed that he saw two 30 packs, three bottles of Jack Daniels, and cases of wine, which Cass had consumed in a matter of hours.

"I saw a guy try to kill himself in my tag team partner, Big Cass, with alcohol that you can't imagine being consumed. I'm talking about Andre the Giant [level]. I'm doing an autograph signing in Chicago with Big Cass. The next day, I fly home. My phone's ringing from his from his mom, Big Cass'. I have his mom's number. She's calling me. I answer. She goes, "Yeah, I share locations with Cass. I have his location. He hasn't left Chicago." I'm like, "What? What the f**k you mean? We just did a signing last night. He was supposed to be on a flight." Enzo said.

He continued that following the call from Big Cass' mother, he sent one of his friends to check on him at the hotel.

"I call my homies in Chicago to go check on him at the hotel room. Dude, I'm FaceTiming him. Bro, there's f*****g two 30 racks between the time that I saw Cass at 10 p.m. at night and this next morning, he's cleared two 30 racks, three bottles of Jack, cases of wine. No human can drink this much except for f*****g Andre the Giant and probably Big Cass." Enzo said.

Big Bill is enjoying a decent run in AEW

Ever since his debut for the promotion in 2022, Big Bill has enjoyed a decent run with AEW. He has been part of multiple stables, which have given him the chance to work with some of the top stars in the promotion. He was part of the short-lived stable, The Firm, where he interacted with MJF.

More recently, he was a part of the Learning Tree, allowing him to work with Chris Jericho. However, since Jericho's absence, Bill and Bryan Keith have been working as a tag team. He has also won the AEW World Tag Team titles once, with Ricky Starks.

