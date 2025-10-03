Two AEW stars openly call out Tony Khan for not booking them on TV

Two prominent names from AEW's women's division have openly asked Tony Khan for more screen time, besides requesting him to book them in a particular match type. One of the stars in question, Queen Aminata, is regularly featured on the company's television programming, while the other, Deonna Purrazzo, is currently appearing on ROH. Aminata has been witnessing a steady growth in popularity among viewers of All Elite Wrestling programming with her in-ring work over the past year. She teamed with Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale and Mina Shirakawa to defeat Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford and the Sisters of Sin at the Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show ahead of last month's All Out pay-per-view. Last weekend on AEW Collision, The Queen rescued Jamie Hayter from The Triangle of Madness, after which the former Women's World Champion laid out the challenge to the heels for a Blood and Guts match. This week on the Sixth Anniversary edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, newly-crowned Women's Champion Kris Statlander teamed with Darby Allin to defeat Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in a mixed Tornado Tag bout in the main event of the program. The announcement of the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match, and Born Again Kristen headlining both episodes of Dynamite in the aftermath of All Out : Toronto, has greatly added to the momentum of AEW's women's division and its booking. Now, Queen Aminata has taken to X/Twitter to reach out to Tony Khan, requesting more promo time and asking to be put in mixed tag team competition in the company. &quot;I’m just gonna put this out there ( cough… cough …. Tk lol ): I need more promo time and I would love to be in these mixed tag matches,&quot; wrote Aminata. Queen Aminata クィーンアミナタ @amisylleLINKI’m just gonna put this out there ( cough… cough …. Tk lol ): I need more promo time and I would love to be in these mixed tag matchesDeonna Purrazzo then replied to Aminata's tweet, seemingly eager to join in on the fun. &quot;Sign me up too…&quot;, wrote Purrazzo.The Virtuosa @DeonnaPurrazzoLINKSign me up too…The Virtuosa has not competed on AEW television since battling and losing to Harley Cameron one-on-one earlier this year on Dynamite. Currently, she is primarily being featured on Ring of Honor, where she is a favorite to win the ongoing tournament to crown the first-ever ROH Women's Pure Champion. AEW's Queen Aminata taunted a member of The Death RidersQueen Aminata is quite open about her close friendship with the reigning AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander. This week on Dynamite, the latter paired up with Darby Allin to defeat Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in a brutal mixed Texas Tornado bout. Some time after the show, Aminata took to X/Twitter to send a taunting message to The Problem, arguing that Shafir deserved the pain she suffered during the matchup for having been a &quot;bad girl&quot; towards Statlander:&quot;Yo @MarinaShafir are you okay….lol... - No need to answer because you were being a bad girl to my stat daddy so you deserve hahahahahaha,&quot; wrote Aminata.It remains to be seen whether Aminata will compete in the inaugural Women's Blood and Guts match next month.