AEW officially announces the date for Blood and Guts 2025

The Blood and Guts match has delivered some of AEW's most memorable moments, and now the Jacksonville-based promotion has announced the date for its 2025 edition.Highly regarded as one of the most intense match types, Dynamite: Blood and Guts is a WWE WarGames-inspired faction war that has a reputation for being extremely graphic and chaotic. Traditionally, the match is fought between two teams with five representatives. As of right now, the participants on the men's side have been confirmed. However, Jamie Hayter recently announced the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match. Now, Tony Khan has finally announced the date and location of this year's edition of the pay-per-view.Taking to X, All Elite Wrestling revealed the date as November 12 and the location as Greensboro, North Carolina.&quot;🩸 #BloodAndGuts is coming to Greensboro, NC! On Wed, Nov 12, AEW's most violent match will take over the First Horizon Coliseum! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 10/3. Sign up to be an Insider for presale access and more at http://AEWTix.com.&quot;You can check out All Elite Wrestling's post on X below:AEW star Skye Blue recently named her dream Blood and Guts teamOne thing missing from the chaos surrounding the Blood and Guts PPV is women's faction clashes, and this year, we will be seeing one happen. Keeping in line with the same line of thought, recently, on Adrian Hernandez's Unlikely, Skye Blue voiced her desire for a women's Blood and Guts match and revealed her dream team for the PPV. “Me, Julia Hart, I want Willow [Nightangle] because Willow is just as crazy as I am. I feel like Kris Statlander because she’s pretty big and pretty strong, Athena.” [H/T: Fightful.com]It remains to be seen who the women participants will be for the match on November 12.