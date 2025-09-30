AEW officially announces the date for Blood and Guts 2025

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 30, 2025 15:03 GMT
AEW was incepted in 2019 [Image via allelitewrestling.com]
The Blood and Guts match has delivered some of AEW's most memorable moments, and now the Jacksonville-based promotion has announced the date for its 2025 edition.

Highly regarded as one of the most intense match types, Dynamite: Blood and Guts is a WWE WarGames-inspired faction war that has a reputation for being extremely graphic and chaotic. Traditionally, the match is fought between two teams with five representatives. As of right now, the participants on the men's side have been confirmed. However, Jamie Hayter recently announced the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match. Now, Tony Khan has finally announced the date and location of this year's edition of the pay-per-view.

Taking to X, All Elite Wrestling revealed the date as November 12 and the location as Greensboro, North Carolina.

"🩸 #BloodAndGuts is coming to Greensboro, NC! On Wed, Nov 12, AEW's most violent match will take over the First Horizon Coliseum! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 10/3. Sign up to be an Insider for presale access and more at http://AEWTix.com."
You can check out All Elite Wrestling's post on X below:

AEW star Skye Blue recently named her dream Blood and Guts team

One thing missing from the chaos surrounding the Blood and Guts PPV is women's faction clashes, and this year, we will be seeing one happen. Keeping in line with the same line of thought, recently, on Adrian Hernandez's Unlikely, Skye Blue voiced her desire for a women's Blood and Guts match and revealed her dream team for the PPV.

“Me, Julia Hart, I want Willow [Nightangle] because Willow is just as crazy as I am. I feel like Kris Statlander because she’s pretty big and pretty strong, Athena.” [H/T: Fightful.com]

It remains to be seen who the women participants will be for the match on November 12.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Karan Raj
