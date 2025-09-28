  • home icon
  AEW star reacts after Jamie Hayter makes a big announcement on Collision

By Anurag Mukherjee

Modified Sep 28, 2025 04:19 GMT

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 28, 2025 04:19 GMT
Former AEW Women
Former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter [Image credits: AEW's X profile]

Jamie Hayter challenged a villainous group she has been feuding with lately to a violent match type on the latest episode of AEW Collision. Her announcement on the show has now elicited an interesting response from Anna Jay.

After failing to win the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm in last weekend's four-way title match at All Out: Toronto, Jamie Hayter battled Julia Hart in the main event of Collision this week. She succeeded at defeating The Princess of the Black Throne, but was blindsided after the bout by Hart and her stablemate, Skye Blue.

Before the heels could cause any lasting damage to Jamie, Queen Aminata arrived to make the save. Hayter then grabbed a microphone and addressed Julia, Skye, and Thekla, who had joined her teammates outside the ring. The former Women's World Champion claimed that she was tired of The Triangle of Madness and their onslaught over the past few months.

To deal with the trio once and for all, Hayter challenged the heels to face her (and presumably her team) in the first-ever Women's Blood and Guts Match. The announcement has now elicited a reaction from Anna Jay, who took to X/Twitter to seemingly voice her interest in participating in the bout.

"👀👀👀👀👀👀👀," tweeted Anna.

Check out the tweet below.

The Queen Slayer has had her fair share of run-ins with the Triangle and with its allies, the duo of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, over the past several weeks. She was last seen in action earlier this month on the September 13 episode of Collision.

Jay and her tag partner, Tay Melo, teamed up with Hayter, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander to unsuccessfully take on The Megasus, The Superbad Girl, Blue, Hart, and Thekla in a ten-woman tag bout with $500K on the line.

It remains to be seen if Anna Jay will be on Jamie Hayter's side for Blood and Guts.

Match results for AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling rolled into the Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia, for this weekend's edition of Saturday Night AEW Collision. The episode featured a total of seven matches, the results of which have been listed below.

  • Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia defeated Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard
  • Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir defeated Rosario Grillo and Rachael Ellering [Mixed Tag Match]
  • Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeated Lee Johnson and Blake Christian
  • Dalton Castle and The Outrunners defeated KM, Corey Sparks, and Cowpoke Paul
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Komander [TNT Championship Match]
  • Hook and Eddie Kingston defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith
  • Jamie Hayter defeated Julia Hart

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for viewers this coming week on the Sixth Anniversary episode of Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite.

Anurag Mukherjee

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
