BREAKING: Shocking backstage brawl during AEW Collision; security officials involved 

Tonight on AEW Collision, a brawl suddenly took place between two major stars. This happened in between segments, and the security team was forced to intervene.Since arriving in the promotion, Thekla has arguably become one of the biggest names on the roster. She initially made a statement by taking out Jamie Hayter. The up-and-coming star has since been able to stand toe-to-toe with several major performers. However, her most notable rival has been Queen Aminata.Last weekend at Forbidden Door, Thekla's bitter rivalry with Aminata boiled over, as the two brawled for a long period during the show. Things got so heated that they even hijacked the main show and brawled around the entrance ramp. The rest of The Triangle of Madness came to Thekla's aid, making it a three-on-one assault. However, Jamie Hayter made her shocking return, saving Aminata.On this week's AEW Collision, cameras suddenly panned backstage as Thekla was spotted brawling with Jamie Hayter. The two have yet to receive an opportunity to settle their grievances, as Hayter went on a brief hiatus after she was attacked.It seemed like the two AEW stars were about to brawl the whole night, so security had to get involved. Along with some referees, they tried restraining the women, but they did not go down so easily. There even came a moment where Thekla performed a Diving Crossbody from the top of a platform, taking out Hayter and several security guards.Things are clearly heated between the two, and this may eventually lead to a match between them. It seems that The Toxic Spider may have bitten off more than she can chew, as she now has to deal with Hayter and Queen Aminata all at once.