Top Star Makes Dramatic Return at AEW Forbidden Door After Almost 3 Months

A top AEW star has finally made her return to the promotion at Forbidden Door, and in shocking fashion. The star was last seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion about three months ago.One of the early bouts on the Forbidden Door: Zero Hour show was an Eight-Woman Tag Team match with The Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla) and Megan Bayne taking on Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron. The heels won the bout after some misunderstanding between Statlander and Willow.Later in the show, Tony Schiavone entered the ring to announce the record attendance at The O2 Arena. Just then, the feed cut backstage to Queen Aminata and Thekla fighting. The women then made their way onto the ramp while fighting, and The Toxic Spider gained the upper hand after her allies (Hart and Blue) came to her aid. However, missing AEW star Jamie Hayter emerged to back up Aminata and send Thekla and her group running.Hayter, who was last seen on the Dynamite that followed Double or Nothing in May, had been on hiatus from the promotion due to an injury. Incidentally, it was Thekla (kayfabe) who had taken her out on the Wednesday Night show. Her return was received with a loud roar in her hometown.Jamie Hayter Reportedly Set To Resume Feud With Thekla Upon AEW ReturnDuring a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q/A session, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp was asked about an update on Jamie Hayter's return ahead of Forbidden Door. Sapp mentioned that while the promotion didn't expect her to be out for this long, they appreciated the angle she worked with Thekla before she went on her forced hiatus, and that she would resume her feud with The Toxic Spider when she returned to AEW.It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for the two women going forward.