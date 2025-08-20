Huge Update on Injured AEW Star's Return - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 20, 2025 19:25 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

A top AEW star has been on the shelf for some time due to an injury. New details have come to light regarding her return.

Jamie Hayter has managed to establish herself as one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling's women's division. Sadly, injuries have always been a roadblock in her career. She suffered two herniated discs in 2023, which nearly forced her into retirement. When she returned to the ring in August 2024, she was making her way to the top of the women's division again.

She even competed against Mercedes Mone in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and lost. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury during the match. The following week on Dynamite, she was attacked by a debuting Thekla. This was done to write her off TV for a while. However, fans have been growing concerned for the AEW star.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about an update on Jamie Hayter's return. Sean replied that All Elite Wrestling was hoping she wouldn't be out this long. He also noted that the company appreciated her working an angle with Thekla and will probably resume that feud upon her return.

AEW President Tony Khan Quietly Confirmed Jamie Hayter's injury

AEW has been pretty quiet regarding Jamie Hayter's injury and has used it in an angle to build to a feud with Thekla in the future. However, there has been a lot of speculation about her during her absence.

Tony Khan addressed her situation during the All In media call, stating that Hayter is out of action and that is one of the reasons why Queen Aminata has had to step up.

It will be interesting to see when Jamie Hayter will be cleared to compete in the ring again.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
