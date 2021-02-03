Two big names added to the AEW Beach Break card

AEW announced on its socials that "Hangman" Adam Page and Matt Hardy are set to go against Chaos Project in a tag team match on Wednesday, February 3.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy came to ringside during the match between the debuting Ryan Nemeth and former AEW Tag Team Champion Hangman Adam Page.

Hardy was there to apparently get a closer look at Adam Page. This was odd because the last time fans saw Hangman and Matt Hardy interact was at Double or Nothing during the Stadium Stampede match.

Matt Hardy expressed his admiration to Hangman after the match and even allowed him to get ready in his dressing room instead of catering.

This was very clearly an attempt by Matt Hardy to recruite arguably the best free agent in AEW. Matt Hardy already has Isaiah Cassidy and Marq Quen, who have started to see success after aligning themselves with him, on his side.

Hardy's plan seems to be going well because he has been booked in a tag match alongside Adam Page against Chaos Project at Beach Break.

After #AEWDynamite last week, Hangman & I spoke again, our talk was eye-opening, we’ll show it to you tomorrow on Dynamite. Hangman & I agree that Chaos Project should be punished for crashing a child’s birthday. My buddy @TonyKhan has booked us a tag match against them tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HO5LJlxa5C — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 3, 2021

Matt Hardy's new ventures have seen him help younger talent with his expertise. Now that he has Page on his side, we might see this bond grow stronger, benefiting both wrestlers.

What's next for Adam Page in AEW?

Hangman Adam Page

Since his exit from The Elite, Hangman has had a rocky road. He dropped the AEW Tag Team titles, he lost a chance to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship, and he has no partners right now.

The last few weeks saw the Dark Order attempt to recruit Page into their group. After many weeks of wait and suspense, Hangman turned down the offer ending his run as their interim partner.

Hangman is one of the few wrestlers in AEW who isn't part of any team or faction and every group would want him with them. However, the former AEW Tag Team Champion still isn't over the events the took place with The Elite.

Only time will tell where Adam Page goes from here. If his match set for tonight is an indication of anything, Page might very well have found himself a new friend in Matt Hardy