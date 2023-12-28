Two new first-time-ever matches added to AEW Worlds End 2023

AEW Worlds End will see two matches that will take place for the first time ever. The stars who will be featured in the matches are none other than Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Andrade El Idolo, and Miro.

The first match that was announced for the event on December 30 was that of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. The latter was involved in a hard-hitting match for the Continental Classic Gold League Final against Jon Moxley and Jay White, which he failed to win.

He was then seen backstage in a heated conversation with Prince Nana, who was given a contract by Tony Schiavone for a match at Worlds End against Keith Lee.

The other match at the AEW Worlds End will be between Miro and Andrade El Idolo. Tensions have been boiling between the two ever since CJ Perry became the manager of Andrade, something that Miro does not approve of.

Miro was seen in a pre-recorded video where he spoke about how wrestling has poisoned his wife. He then gave a chilling message to his Mexican counterpart and said that he wants to fight him not because he is his wife’s client but because he does not like him.

