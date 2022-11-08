“Two things saved me that night" - WWE Hall of Famer's son recalls Cody Rhodes' monumental influence on his career

Cody Rhodes achieved many things during his tenure with AEW, but his impact on all the stars involved has left a bigger impression. One of these rising stars is second-generation wrestler Brock Anderson, who recently recalled a defining moment he shared with The American Nightmare.

Rhodes was initially one of AEW's Executive Vice-Presidents, but unlike Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, the inaugural TNT Champion flaunted his status on screen and often incorporated it into his character.

This, unfortunately, ended up working against him, as fans began to turn against Cody Rhodes, likely due to his "corporate" facade.

During his interview on The Family Business, the son of Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, Brock Anderson, recalled his first AEW Dynamite match.

"Two things saved me that night. This was COVID era AEW, so we're in Jacksonville - this was the taped show so we only had the extra wrestlers there just to provide crowd noise. If I would've started say, today, this would've been my first match in front of a full house, I'd have been yacking my brains out backstage with nerves."

Continuing, Anderson attributed his debut match going well due to Cody Rhodes.

"The second thing was having Cody as a partner. He is probably - arguably the hottest wrestler in the business until unfortunately his pec and he's deserved the spot he's in right now." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Rhodes has been out for months due to nasty pectoral muscle, which has largely derailed his WWE return. The American Nightmare recently opened up about his gruelling recovery process and what he uses to keep himself motivated.

Powerhouse Hobbs also detailed how Cody Rhodes helped him on his wrestling journey

Powerhouse Hobbs is AEW's most imposing star to date, as the behemoth has often torn through every single star that came his way. Despite this, even Hobbs recently declared that Cody Rhodes was integral to his tenure with All Elite Wrestling.

During an exclusive interview with the legendary Bill Apter, Powerhouse Hobbs detailed Rhodes' involvement in getting him signed to AEW.

"A friend of mine, promoter Marcus Mack, actually got contacted by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. So I got a text that I sat on for a few hours from QT Marshall saying ‘Hey we’d like to bring you in, are you local to Jacksonville?’"

While The American Nightmare is no longer with All Elite Wrestling, his impact on the promotion is seemingly still felt by its stars.

Could Cody sometime return to the house he helped build, or will he remain with WWE until his retirement? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

