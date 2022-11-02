Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle training for WWE Hell in a Cell and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

The American Nightmare made his shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He arrived as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent and defeated The Visionary in a great match at the biggest show of the year. Their rivalry was far from over and Cody went on to defeat Seth two more times, including at Hell in a Cell with the injury.

The 37-year-old took to Twitter today to reveal that his torn pectoral has been awful. He pointed to his family as the best reason not to "tap out" during his recovery.

“How’s pt going?” It’s fn’ awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It’s a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%…or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days I have the best reason to not tap out," tweeted Rhodes.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was an EVP of All Elite Wrestling and was a huge part of the show when the company first launched. However, over time, AEW fans began to sour on The American Nightmare and ultimately turned against him.

The American Nightmare was featured on the "Go Big Show" competition program as a judge and also had a reality series titled "Rhodes to the Top" on TNT. The show lasted one season and was met with negative reviews.

Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter and said that they started filming a 2nd season shortly before he opted to leave All Elite Wrestling. Cody hinted that the footage will be repurposed as a backstage show for AEW and teased a possible reality show for WWE in the future.

"Such fun - started filming season 2 before I departed aew, but afterwards I believe it’s been repurposed into a general backstage show…which no doubt will be fun & entertaining. If it happens again, it’ll be on peacock/part of the nbc family…speaking of, something fun coming…"

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @dylan_pikey @TheBrandiRhodes Such fun - started filming season 2 before I departed aew, but afterwards I believe it’s been repurposed into a general backstage show…which no doubt will be fun & entertaining. If it happens again, it’ll be on peacock/part of the nbc family…speaking of, something fun coming… @dylan_pikey @TheBrandiRhodes Such fun - started filming season 2 before I departed aew, but afterwards I believe it’s been repurposed into a general backstage show…which no doubt will be fun & entertaining. If it happens again, it’ll be on peacock/part of the nbc family…speaking of, something fun coming…

Cody noted that he returned to WWE to go after the biggest title in the industry. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief meet inside the squared circle down the line.

