UFC Hall of Famer gives his honest opinion of former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Randy Couture has lavished praise on AEW star Jon Moxley after he trained at Couture's gym for a brief period in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moxley is known to incorporate an aura of legitimacy into his wrestling. Especially since leaving WWE in 2019, he's been widely recognized as one of the toughest and best wrestlers on the planet.

While living in Las Vegas, Moxley trained at the "Xtreme Couture" gym run by Couture. It was a strategy Mox used to prepare for a GCW Bloodsport event, which incorporates a number of MMA techniques.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi AEW champ Jon Moxley has a shoot-style match this weekend against Chris Dickinson at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Think he’s going in cold? Nah. Moxley has been at Xtreme Couture working on catch-wrestling techniques this week with @gil_guardado and @Eric_XCMMA AEW champ Jon Moxley has a shoot-style match this weekend against Chris Dickinson at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Think he’s going in cold? Nah. Moxley has been at Xtreme Couture working on catch-wrestling techniques this week with @gil_guardado and @Eric_XCMMA.

In an interview with Comingsoon.net, the UFC Hall of Famer said the former AEW World Champion had a real passion for what he was doing.

“He’s in there putting himself in situations not a lot of those guys want to put themselves in a real shoot gym with real catch guys. He was fun to work with because he had a real deep passion for what he was doing. I think he sees the roots of pro wrestling and where they came from, and catch-as-catch-can wrestling, which was a real sport in the early 1900s.” (H/T WrestlePurists).

The training certainly paid off as Moxley defeated Chris Dickinson at GCW Bloodsport 3 in October 2020. He holds a 3-1 record at Bloodsport events, with his other wins coming against former WWE stars Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Biff Busick.

Will Jon Moxley use that passion at Forbidden Door?

Randy Couture was definitely on to something when he talked about Jon Moxley's passion. 2022 has been a year where the former AEW World Champion has shown more passion in his work than ever before.

Moxley has held the GCW Heavyweight Championship for over nine months, with another title defense scheduled for July 29th against former WWE Superstar Blake Christian. However, he might have a second belt around his waist this Sunday at Forbidden Door.

Moxley will take on NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship, and the winner will take on CM Punk to crown an undisputed champion.

The two men recently teamed up on AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho and Lance Archer and picked up a victory.

But who will pick up the victory at Forbidden Door?

