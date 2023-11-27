“Ugh” - Hall of Famer’s honest reaction to Swerve Strickland-Hangman Page AEW Full Gear match disclosed (Exclusive)

Recently, a Hall of Fame writer gave his thoughts on the infamous blood spot that occurred during Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page's match last week on AEW Full Gear.

This occurred during the Texas Death Match between the two, which would be the second installment of their rivalry. Their first clash took place at WrestleDream back in October. At a point in the match, Strickland had blood gushing after Page used a stapler on him, among other things, he then seemingly proceeded to drink his blood as he lay beneath the part of Swerve's head where the blood was flowing from.

Many thought this was way too extreme, and it seemed that Bill Apter did as well. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter brought up how this reminded him of the extreme matches made by CZW, and while it was nice that AEW was trying various types of matches, he was not a fan of the spot.

"You know what it reminded me of? CZW (Combat Zone Wrestling). 'Cause they were doing staplers, blood, and all this kind of stuff, and that was a certain audience. And I know AEW is trying to give us a variety of different kinds of matches, but man, oh man, when he was like drinking the blood there, I was like, 'ugh.'" [1:07-1:30]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his take on Strickland vs. Page match at AEW Full Gear

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently gave his take on the highly-talked-about match that took place between AEW stars Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, he talked about how despite the controversial spot, it lived up to his expectations as a show-stealer. He commended how well the two stars were able to keep the fans anticipating each spot the match had.

“As I said last week on 'Busted Open After Dark,' I thought that match had this chance to steal the show. And I think it did steal the show, because if you go by the fans, the fans being on their feet, the fans anticipating the next bloody spot, or the next staple, or the next cinder block, or the next table bump, or the next tacks or glass — they had the people in the palm of their hand." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Bully Ray's words directly expressed what others probably thought of the match. Despite the spot that made many feel uneasy, it ended up arguably being the best match of the night according to the public, and they tore the house down.

What were your reactions to the blood spot? Let us know in the comments section below.

