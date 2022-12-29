Underutilized AEW star reacts to Triple H's latest addition to the WWE roster

Triple H seems to be continuing his trend of bringing in fresh faces to WWE in 2023 with the acquisition of Mexican sensation Dragon Lee. Now, an AEW star has reacted to Lee's new career direction.

The star in question is Andrade El Idolo, a man who has a long history with Dragon Lee, both in and outside of the ring. Not only did the two men regularly tag together during their time in Mexican promotion CMLL, but the AEW star is also Lee's real-life godfather.

Now that the cat is out of the bag in regards to what is next for the masked man, Andrade took to Twitter to congratulate Lee on taking a huge step in his career.

"Felicidades ahijado!!! @dragonlee95" tweeted @AndradeElIdolo

The tweet translates to "Congratulations godson!!!" highlighting their family connection outside of the ring. Andrade knows all about where Dragon Lee is going as well, as he himself is a former NXT Champion.

Lee leaves behind his two brothers, Rush and Dralistico, as well as the rest of the different members of La Faccion Ingobrenable, to pursue a new journey that WWE fans should be very excited about.

Andrade El Idolo kicked Dragon Lee out of his faction on AEW Dynamite

While social media may have given off the idea that Andrade El Idolo is happy for his godson to join WWE, that wasn't the case when Dragon Lee first appeared on AEW TV over the summer.

Lee teamed up with Andrade and Rush to take on The Elite in the first round of the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. Not only did La Faccion Ingobrenable get eliminated from the tournament, but Dragon Lee also took the pin after being hit with Kenny Omega's one-winged angel.

Great trios match that was awesome with some exciting spots and moments. Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks defeat Rush, Andrade El Idolo & Dragon Lee with the One Winged Angel by Omega on Lee to advance in the #AEW World Trios Championship TournamentGreat trios match that was awesome with some exciting spots and moments. #AEW Dynamite Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks defeat Rush, Andrade El Idolo & Dragon Lee with the One Winged Angel by Omega on Lee to advance in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Great trios match that was awesome with some exciting spots and moments. #AEWDynamite

After the match was over, Andrade and Rush turned on Dragon Lee, effectively kicking him out of the group for good. Despite this, Lee still teamed up with his real-life brother Dralistico in Mexico, who himself is still a member of the LFI.

