Unfortunate news for AEW and Tony Khan

AEW has been on a great run with its weekly shows for the past few weeks. Dynamite and Collision have told consistent stories through the past couple of months and fans have never been more invested in the product. While the product reached new heights last week, it seems the success didn't last long.
AEW Collision has been delivering good back-to-back shows. A couple of weeks ago, the promotion held a special edition of Collision, Playoff Palooza. The show garnered a huge number in the ratings. It drew an average audience of 707,000 and was rated 0.21 among the 18-49 demographics rating. The Saturday Night show hadn't gotten a large audience for a long time and therefore broke a major streak.
However, the ratings seemed to have plunged once again this week. On the recent edition of Collision, Jon Moxley, FTR, and Paragon were heavily featured. According to Wrestlenomics, last week's Collision drew a total viewership of 341,000 and was rated 0.06 gaming the standard demographics.
It will be interesting to see how will Tony Khan and AEW try to repeat the previous week's excellence once again next week. Only time will tell if the Saturday Night Show would ever be considered as a flagship show for the Jacksonville-based promotion.