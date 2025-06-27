Unfortunate update on AEW star Keith Lee's future amid absence - Reports

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee has been absent from the company since December 2023. He was going to be a part of the inaugural Worlds End Pay-Per-View and was set to face Swerve Strickland. However, due to a serious injury, he was pulled from the match multiple times. He has been absent from the promotion for over a year and a half now.

Keith Lee has been occasionally active on social media over the months. While the latter underwent surgery in early 2024, he has been claiming that he has been 'fine'. Fans have been asking him multiple times about his health and when he will return to the company. In his recent tweets, the absent star claimed that he has been healthy and waiting for AEW to involve him in the creative plans.

As per Fightful.com, The Limitless One hasn't been discussed in the creative plans of the Jacksonville-based promotion as of now despite his recent tweets.

AEW star Keith Lee says there is no need to bully Tony Khan over his return

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been absent from AEW for a lengthy hiatus. When fans got to know that he was allegedly cleared to wrestle, fans claimed that they could bully Tony Khan on social media into bringing back the 40-year-old star.

Keith took to X (fka Twitter) and advised the fans that they don't need to start a campaign against the AEW President, and stated that he will be back when the time is right.

"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see when The Limitless One will make his long-awaited return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

