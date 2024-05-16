Unfortunate update on Jamie Hayter’s AEW status

Jamie Hayter was one of the hottest prospects in AEW but things went south for her ever since she got injured. The wrestler from the United Kingdom has been out since May of last year.

She was last seen in a match against Toni Storm where she lost her AEW Women’s Title at Double or Nothing last year. Since then, she has been out with an injury. There were reports that she could be making a comeback soon but that does not appear to be the case.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has given a bleak update regarding Hayter and confirmed that he has not heard anything about her impending return. He was speaking on the Hump podcast when he shed light on Jamie’s status.

"When she first got hurt, they just put a big TBD on it. They had no clue. They had no idea when that was gonna be up or when she was gonna be back. And that's unfortunate but I haven't heard any movement on that." [H/T - Twitter/@RealJackCassidy]

Tony Khan hopes that Jamie Hayter would come back soon

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about Jamie Hayter at the Worlds End press conference towards the end of last year and was confident that he would see her back in the ring again.

He said that she was certainly going to come back for the All In 2024 event at Wembley Stadium.

"So many great names and so many great fights happening in the women's division, which is in, I think, the strongest place it's been, and imagine how much better it's gonna get because I plan to be very active in free agency. And we have great names coming back like Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter, a great world champion who was the top star of the division at the time she was injured and certainly going back to Wembley Stadium, London this year," said Tony Khan.

It would be great to see Hayter back in time for the All In event given that it is going to take place in her home country.