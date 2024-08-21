Unfortunate update on Kenny Omega amid lengthy AEW absence - Reports

A recent report has just surfaced regarding Kenny Omega's current situation. He is recovering from Diverticulitis, and this report also contained information about how far along he was in making a return to the ring.

The Best Bout Machine has not been seen in a match since December, when he faced off against Ethan Page during AEW's string of shows in Canada around that time. His last appearance for the promotion was back in May when he had a segment on Dynamite to address his condition. He also had a run-in with the new Elite.

The latest report coming from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned that Kenny Omega has been training at a decent level but was still suffering from pain. With him now having had surgery, he is in the recovery stage. But due to him still not being in a state where his body is strong enough to take bumps, there is still no definite timeline for a potential return to the ring.

Longtime AEW star also provided an update on Kenny Omega

One of The Cleaner's closest friends recently revealed some information regarding Omega's health and how bad his condition was. This would be Michael Nakazawa.

The Japanese star has been with the promotion since 2019 but has become largely inactive, with his last in-ring match for AEW being in April last year. He was often seen on Dark before that.

While speaking to Love-Spo, Nakazawa talked about Kenny Omega's situation from his point of view, as he recalled all that happened and even brought up how he had accompanied Kenny to the hospital. He also talked about how, despite having surgery, Omega was still able to carry himself and move around, but he was struggling.

He then mentioned that due to the impact on his body being severe, he was not sure when Kenny could return to the ring.

"Since there is no power in the abdomen to begin with, there is a concern about whether or not one can perform in such a state. The impact is physically quite strong, so you never know how it will affect your internal organs. So I can't say anything about when he [Kenny Omega] will be able to return to work." [H/T Fightful]

Despite some bumps in the road, Kenny Omega has reassured fans that he will do all he can to return to the ring. While the journey ahead seems to be tough, everyone will have to just wait patiently for the Best Bout Machine to pull through.

