Will Ospreay's faction defeat Bullet Club for tag titles at Dominion, decimate AEW Star's long-time partner post-match

Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan captured the IWGP Heavyweight tag titles from Bullet Club's Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale at Dominion.

The two teams represented their respective factions, Bullet Club and United Empire, in their Dominion tag title match. In winning the belts, Cobb and Khan have made it more likely that they will head to this month's Forbidden Door against either FTR or Roppongi Vice.

FTR recently expressed an interest in the IWGP tag titles, remarks that prompted the United Empire to cross the promotional boundary and attack the former WWE Stars during a ROH tag title defense against RPG Vice.

After the attack, representatives of Will Ospreay's faction held the tag titles in the air to symbolise their intent for the belts. Now that they possess the IWGP tag titles, they may meet FTR at Forbidden Door as both teams covet each other's belts.

RPG Vice's Rocky Romero ran to attack the brand-new tag champs, however, standing alone he was quickly decimated. It was clear that Romero sought revenge for the United Empire's actions, which cost them gold weeks ago.

While Romero found no vengeance, he can take solace in the fact that Trent Berretta and FTR defeated Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open this past week on Rampage.

