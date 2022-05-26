Top NJPW faction invades AEW Dynamite, Jeff Cobb returns

AEW Dynamite featured a rare no contest as NJPW faction United Empire interfered during FTR vs Roppongi Vice.

Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan ran in during the match, attacking both FTR and Roppongi Vice to force the referee to call the match. They were not content with denying a finish to the ROH title clash, beating down both teams before standing tall with FTR's title belts.

Jeff Cobb nailed Dax Harwood with the Tour of the Islands finisher prior to power bombing the former WWE star through a table. Khan delivered an Eliminator on Trent to stake his point.

While the act marked the debut of Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb made his return to the promotion. He had previously wrestled with Jon Moxley in 2020 but failed to win the match.

FTR have made it clear they want the AEW and IWGP tag titles

The attack comes days after FTR accepted a challenge from Roppongi Vice for their ROH title match. During the interview, FTR mentioned their intent to tag titles belonging to New Japan, currently held by the Bullet Club.

They also expressed their desire for AEW tag titles, following the clash between reDRagon and Jurassic Express. Already AAA and ROH tag champs, FTR have a price on their heads as is, perhaps by showing interest in NJPW's tag division, they have poked the hornet's nest.

