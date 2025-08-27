  • home icon
  • AEW
Unlikely AEW Star teases becoming Hangman Page's next world title rival

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Aug 27, 2025 15:48 GMT
Hangman Page has a target on his back. (Image via AEW
Hangman Page has a target on his back. (Image via AEW's X/@AEW)

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page is just coming off the back of a brutal world title defense. The 34-year-old took on MJF in an intense and bloody match at Forbidden Door 2025 and emerged victorious, despite his challenger's various attempts to cheat his way to the title.

He beat Jon Moxley in another intense bout to win the belt at All In: Texas, and might have to face an unlikely AEW star next in Rush. Hangman is currently in his second reign as AEW World Champion and would be looking to go on a long run with the title.

All Elite Wrestling's Twitter [X] account recently posted a photo of Hangman Page with the belt following his match with MJF. Former ROH World Champion, Rush, replied to the photo with the two eyes emoji, indicating that he has his eyes on Adam Page's title.

"👀" Rush replied.

AEW World Champion Hangman Page not yet done with MJF

Hangman Adam Page and MJF fought in an incredibly gruelling match at Forbidden Door 2025 that left both wrestlers bloodied in the ring. However, this isn't the end of their rivalry, as MJF can still challenge for the title with a week's notice, as he still has his World Title match contract.

The Salt of the Earth was initially tricked into using his contract for Forbidden Door, but found a unique way to get out of that predicament. On the final episode of Dynamite before the big pay-per-view, MJF got hold of Mark Briscoe, along with some help from Ricochet and the Gates of Agony.

He threatened to set Briscoe on fire if Page did not give in to the Salt of the Earth's demands. One of the stipulations that the World Champion had to agree on was that MJF didn't have to cash in his contract at Forbidden Door, meaning he can still challenge Page for the belt.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
