Unmasked AEW star sends emotional message of thanks after surgery

AEW is currently dealing with multiple injuries to top stars as 2023 comes to an end, but one popular luchador has provided a promising update as well as an emotional message of thanks. The star in question is Bandido.

Bandido is one of the most acclaimed high-fliers in the world of professional wrestling. The Lucha sensation was known for his time in AAA, ROH, and CMLL before signing with AEW in November last year. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old broke his wrist on an episode of Rampage back in June.

While there was hope that Bandido could return before the end of the year, he ended up needing a second surgery. It appears the procedure was successful, as the masked star provided an update on X today – without his mask.

Bandido thanked AEW and his fans in the post, giving special mention to Tony Khan for the support the All Elite Chief has given to him and his family throughout his time on the shelf:

"2nd surgery was successfull In first place a wanna say thank you to God for always keep with me! To @AEW workers and fans!! who always support me!! and in a very special mention @TonyKhan for all the attentions that he’ve had to me and my family THANK YOU VERY MUCH," wrote Bandido.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Bandido has expressed interest in WWE career

Despite being just 28 years old, Bandido has experience wrestling for several major companies around the world. The masked star has already crossed some pretty stark promotional divides as well, having worked with both AAA and CMLL – two companies with a notorious and long-established rivalry.

Bandido might be signed to AEW now, but he has expressed interest in joining WWE someday. Speaking on SO CATCH by Hal 2 in April of this year, the high-flying star detailed his visit to WWE's Performance Center and his friendship with Chris Hero, who acted as a part-time coach during his last stint with the company:

"At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment, but I hope after, later. I was in WWE. They invited me to the Performance Center. They gave me a Camaro for all my week to drive. That was amazing. I made good amigos. Chris Hero, I saw him in the Performance Center and now he’s really, really good friend. I love you, amigo (…) He’s very nice, he’s very nice."

For now, the Lucha sensation will have to focus on recovery in order to return to AEW. But whether he remains with Tony Khan's company in the future remains to be seen.

Are you a fan of Bandido? Would you like to see him in WWE someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!