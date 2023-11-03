Unreleased payouts reveal CM Punk made $1,042,736 for his loss against a 31-year-old

Former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk made a staggering amount of over a million even after his major loss against a 31-year-old MMA fighter during his time in the UFC.

It's safe to say that CM Punk has had an illustrious career when it comes to professional wrestling. The Best in the World has proven himself inside the squared circle across many different major promotions such as Ring of Honor, WWE, and recently AEW. He also had a brief stint in MMA as well.

Following his unexpected WWE departure in early 2014, The Second City Saint later signed with UFC to pursue an MMA career. After training hard for nearly two years, Punk stepped inside the octagon against Micke Gall. At UFC 203 in 2016, Gall stunned everyone by taking Punk down within seconds.

Although the former WWE Champion had a disastrous start to his UFC career, he still managed to make a huge amount even in the losing cause. The Zuffa Documents obtained by 'Bloody Elbow' revealed that Punk made a staggering amount of $1,042,736 after his loss to Mickey Gall.

Furthermore, Punk continued his UFC career with one more fight at the UFC 225 PPV, where his fight against Mike Jackson ended in no contest. Interestingly, it also marked the end of Punk's MMA career on a disappointing note.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE after nearly a decade?

Following his termination from AEW a few months ago, CM Punk is rumored to make a return to the WWE after nearly a decade. He recently broke his silence on the rumors of him being at the Survivor Series PLE in his hometown, Chicago.

The Second City Saint recently joked that tickets for the Survivor Series are hard to get when asked about a possible appearance. Furthermore, Punk also said that he is currently taking care of his dog, Larry, who is injured.

Henceforth, only time will tell what the future holds for The Best in the World.

