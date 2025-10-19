Unseen footage shows what Darby Allin said after his victory over Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:36 GMT
Darby Allin and Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Darby Allin picked up a win over Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2025. Unseen footage has emerged showing what he said after the match.

Ad

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley have been engaged in a brutal feud since the former returned at All In: Texas. Since then, they both competed in a Coffin match at All Out 2025. However, Death Riders helped Mox pick up the win. This still didn't settle the feud between the two men as their animosity continued to rise. Therefore, at WrestleDream 2025, Darby and Moxley competed in an I Quit Match. This bout turned out to be every bit as brutal as their previous encounter. In the end, Darby was able to win the match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the match, Daby spoke to a camera and thanked the AEW fans who like these kinds of brutal matches.

“For all the f**king fans that support this s**t, thank you.”

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out the clip here.

Sting broke his silence after passing the torch to Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream 2025

Sting and Darby Allin have a lot of history together due to their time as a tag team in AEW. Although Sting retired from the ring last year, he showed up at All In 2024 to save Darby from Jack Perry and the Young Bucks.

Ad

Therefore, when Darby was in serious trouble at AEW WrestleDream, Sting made a surprise appearance to even the playing field. In one of the most talked-about moments from the show, The Icon seemingly passed the torch by handing his signature baseball bat to Daby during the bout. This even surprised the former TNT Champion.

Following WrestleDream 2025, Sting has now taken to social media to break his silence regarding this moment.

"👊🏼🦂🛹", wrote Sting
Ad

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if Darby and Moxley will be able to move on from this feud after this match.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications