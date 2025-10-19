Unseen footage shows what Darby Allin said after his victory over Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream

Darby Allin picked up a win over Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2025. Unseen footage has emerged showing what he said after the match.Darby Allin and Jon Moxley have been engaged in a brutal feud since the former returned at All In: Texas. Since then, they both competed in a Coffin match at All Out 2025. However, Death Riders helped Mox pick up the win. This still didn't settle the feud between the two men as their animosity continued to rise. Therefore, at WrestleDream 2025, Darby and Moxley competed in an I Quit Match. This bout turned out to be every bit as brutal as their previous encounter. In the end, Darby was able to win the match.Following the match, Daby spoke to a camera and thanked the AEW fans who like these kinds of brutal matches.“For all the f**king fans that support this s**t, thank you.”Check out the clip here.Sting broke his silence after passing the torch to Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream 2025Sting and Darby Allin have a lot of history together due to their time as a tag team in AEW. Although Sting retired from the ring last year, he showed up at All In 2024 to save Darby from Jack Perry and the Young Bucks.Therefore, when Darby was in serious trouble at AEW WrestleDream, Sting made a surprise appearance to even the playing field. In one of the most talked-about moments from the show, The Icon seemingly passed the torch by handing his signature baseball bat to Daby during the bout. This even surprised the former TNT Champion.Following WrestleDream 2025, Sting has now taken to social media to break his silence regarding this moment.&quot;👊🏼🦂🛹&quot;, wrote StingCheck out his tweet here:It will be interesting to see if Darby and Moxley will be able to move on from this feud after this match.