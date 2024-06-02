Unseen photo of poor crowd turnout during latest AEW show surfaces online

Photos from the tapings of this week's AEW Collision have surfaced online, and the show's turnout looks to be underwhelming once more. The latest episode of the Saturday show took place at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

This week's edition of Collision featured matches, including Will Ospreay vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the AEW International Championship, Lio Rush making his Collision debut, and an interesting contest between Claudio Castagnoli and Johnny TV.

According to WrestleTix, the show only drew less than three thousand attendees, as could be seen from the photos. This also featured tapings of this week's edition of the ROH Honor Club.

On X/Twitter, some fans posted photos taken from the tapings that took place last Thursday. As seen, the hard cam side of the arena remained unoccupied, but the other half was full of fans.

Dynamite had almost double the attendance compared to earlier this week, as even the hard camera side of the arena was occupied by fans. But despite the low number, tonight's show did not feel empty, as fans were very active in reacting to several of the matches that took.

It remains to be seen whether their attendance could improve as AEW heads to Colorado next week.

