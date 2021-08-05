Update on the AEW Indian broadcast situation after the Eurosport deal 

AEW will no longer be streaming in India on the FITE app from September 6. This news was conveyed to all subscribers in the region in an e-mail update.

It was recently announced that Eurosport will be telecasting AEW starting August 15, especially chosen because it is India's Independence Day.

The deal includes broadcasting rights for AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and four special events a year, including a live telecast of AEW's upcoming pay-per-view event, All Out.

Details of the deal can be found here. But where does it leave FITE, who had been broadcasting AEW in the region until now?

An email from the service sheds more light on the current situation.

AEW pay-per-views will still be streaming on FITE TV

In a nutshell, this is what the update reads:

"Good News to all AEW Plus subscribers and fans in your region. Beginning later this month, the weekly AEW Plus shows will be carried via free television service on the DISCOVERY CHANNEL. AEW Plus subscriptions will not be available for purchase in your region as of August 4, 2021, but you can still order and watch the quarterly AEW Pay Per View events on FITE, such as the exciting AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5. Your current AEW Plus subscription on FITE will not be accessible after September 6 and you will need to cancel it by following the instructions below."

While we await further information from the channel about whether AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be streaming live, the following tweet sheds some light.

As and when we receive further updates about the broadcast in India, we will keep you apprised of the situation. That said, Indian fans are certainly in for a treat.

