Update on AEW star's injury - Reports

Fans were left in shock after seeing one of their favorite high-flying AEW stars in a wheelchair after he suffered an injury during a match. Questions have been raised about whether the star will be able to compete soon.

That wrestler is none other than the current ROH AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo De Vikingo. Vikingo suffered a hip injury during his ROH match with Gravity and Metalik against Angelico, Serpentico, and Tony Nese. While tagging his partners, he had a rough landing on his hip and wound up in a wheelchair before the night ended.

Dave Meltzer, the veteran reporter of all things wrestling, has cleared the air about Vikingo's status, on the Wrestling Observer show, saying that it will not be a long absence:

"Vikingo has been doing a lot of work on his hip this week, It was not a break, which is good news. He is hopeful that he is going to be wrestling on Saturday. He's got a match with Komander in Mexico City for the [AAA] Mega Championship. I don't know that's one hundred percent, but I know that today he was thinking that he's going to be okay for it. But either way, even if he misses it, it's not gonna be a long absence. I mean, at first, we heard it might be several weeks, and even before that, when they thought it was a broken hip, that could have been months, but it's not as bad as it was feared to be." [h/t wrestlinginc.com]

Dave Meltzer says AEW star Christian Cage could be in for a push

Christian Cage has been running amok in AEW as of late, and Dave Meltzer thinks a big push for Cage could be coming sooner than later.

According to the veteran journalist, there's a good chance of Cage pinning Luchasauraus on the upcoming episode of AEW Collision for the TNT Championship.

"l know that there are people very, very high on Christian right now, so that wouldn’t surprise me at all (Christian pinning Luchasaurus in the TNT Championship three-way match set for Collision that also features Darby Allin)."

Meltzer has been pretty accurate about his news and spoilers in the pro wrestling industry. So we'll have to wait and see if he's correct once again.

